Celeb-Loved Brand Allbirds Just Launched Flats So Comfortable, You’ll Never Want to Take Them Off

By now, you’ve likely heard of sustainable footwear brand, Allbirds. Known for its popular Wool Runner sneakers — which are beloved among Hollywood stars including Mila Kunis, Hilary Duff, Amy Adams, and tons of other celebs — the brand has gained a cult-like following since it started in 2016 thanks to its insanely comfortable and sustainable styles.

And there’s a new shoe member joining the popular footwear gang, an old-school ballet flat known as the Tree Breezers. The latest addition to the Allbirds family comes after its loyal customers begged the brand for a feminine silhouette they could wear all week long. With such a high demand, the Tree Breezers were born. The flats are just a step above casual, making them the perfect flats for work — and everything about these flats adds up to total comfort!

Made from eucalyptus tree fiber, the silky-smooth mesh knit fabric is flexible and breathable. The Breezers were designed with a ribbed stretchy, conforming collar that forms a snug, secure fit around the foot. It’s essentially like slipping in to a pair of socks. And to really provide supreme comfort, each flat is lined with a padded insole made from Allbirds’ signature soft, moisture-wicking merino wool.

The Tree Breezers are currently available in one core color, Marine navy, and three other limited-edition colorways: Seashell grey, Starfish pink, and Caribbean teal. The flats retail for $95, which may seem like a high price tag, but they’re totally worth every penny. The brand sent me a pair of navy Tree Breezers, and I’ve been wearing them everywhere for the past week (because they literally go with everything in my closet). Between commuting to work and walking around the office, these flats truly delivered the comfort level Allbirds intended them to — so much so, I’m positive they’ll sell out. So, get yourself a pair before they’re gone! Your feet will thank you for it.

Buy It! Allbirds Women’s Tree Breezers in Marine, $95; allbirds.com

Buy It! Allbirds Women’s Tree Breezers in Seashell, $95; allbirds.com

Buy It! Allbirds Women’s Tree Breezers in Starfish, $95; allbirds.com

Buy It! Allbirds Women’s Tree Breezers in Caribbean, $95; allbirds.com