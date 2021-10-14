The Comfy Sneakers Hollywood Moms Love Just Got a Makeover for All Your Outdoor Adventures
With temperatures cooling down, you may be planning some outdoor nature activities — so a pair of comfortable sneakers is essential. The best option will be a flexible shoe that offers cushioned arch support and has good traction. That's why you'll want to scoop up the newest Allbirds shoes, a new take on the celebrity-loved sneaker.
The brand combined the comfort of its everyday Wool Runner sneakers with the technical components needed for trail running, hiking, and walking. While many companies rely on oil-based synthetics that damage nature, Allbirds created performance sneakers using its signature eco-friendly sugar, wool, and tree materials. They're aptly named the Trail Runners SWT.
Made with a merino wool and recycled polyester ripstop material that protects from ripping and tearing, the sneakers can withstand almost all conditions — from dry or wet climates to rocky, grassy, or muddy terrains. They feature a sock-like collar to block debris, a stabilizing SweetFoam sugarcane midsole that provides cushion and rebound, and a natural rubber outsole with grooves inspired by bulbous mountain bike treads that better grip the ground.
The company put its Trail Runners to the test with over 100 hikers and marathon runners traveling more than 2,000 miles in them to ensure their design was suitable for all types of outdoor activities. Like all Allbirds shoes, they're machine-washable making them easy to clean when they inevitably get dirty.
It's been five years since the brand released its first sustainable Wool Runners that have been worn by a slew of Hollywood moms, including Hilary Duff, Mila Kunis, Jennifer Garner, Blake Lively, and Cindy Crawford, along with a few famous dads like Ashton Kutcher and Matthew McConaughey. Allbirds is on a mission to create things in a better way, which is why it continues to drop new sneaker styles, like the Trail Runners, and even loungewear and athletic apparel.
The Trail Runners SWT cost $138 a pair and are available in men's and women's sizing in three different colors: black, white, and a limited-edition orange hue. Wherever your next outdoor adventure takes you, make sure it's in a pair of the Allbirds Trail Runners. Keep scrolling to shop a pair!
Buy It! Allbirds Trail Runners SWT in Natural White, $138; allbirds.com
Buy It! Allbirds Trail Runners SWT in Natural Black, $138; allbirds.com
Buy It! Allbirds Trail Runners SWT in Diablo, $138; allbirds.com
Want more? Sign up for PEOPLE Shopping text messages to stay up to date on the best deals and sales online.
- This Drew Barrymore-Approved Shampoo Bar Has Sold Out Twice Already — and It Just Restocked
- The Comfy Sneakers Hollywood Moms Love Just Got a Makeover for All Your Outdoor Adventures
- Jennifer Garner, Hilary Duff, and Khloé Kardashian Love These Luxe Face Masks — and We Have a Discount Code
- People Call This Cordless Vacuum the 'Best Investment Ever' — and It's on Sale