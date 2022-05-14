The Comfy Shoe Brand Hollywood Moms Love Just Released Cushy Slides and Flip-Flops for Summer
Make room in your warm-weather footwear rotation — there are some new slip-ons in town that are bound to become your go-to. The brand behind the comfy sneakers that Hollywood moms like Mila Kunis and Hilary Duff love recently added two new summer-friendly styles to its shoe portfolio.
For the first time ever, Allbirds now has flip-flops and slides. The Sugar Zeffers and Sugar Slides are both crafted using the brand's signature SweetFoam, a material that's made from sugarcane and engineered with a carbon negative green EVA (a material used in almost every footwear sole). It's the same one used to create the bouncy midsoles of the Allbirds Wool Runner sneakers so many celebrities own.
Buy It! Allbirds Sugar Slides in Buoyant Orange, $50; allbirds.com
Buy It! Allbirds Sugar Zeffers in Natural Black, $40; allbirds.com
In case you missed it: Squishy pool slides have been all the rage recently. The Sugar Slides bear a striking resemblance to those ones blowing up on TikTok and the ones that supermodels can't stop wearing. The Allbirds version features an adjustable hook and loop strap made with 100 percent recycled polyester and bio TPU strap end.
Chunky flip-flops are also making a comeback in the fashion world, which is why you'll probably want to scoop up a pair of each. Not only are both options lightweight and cushiony, but they'll hold up well with water, meaning they're a perfect pick if you're jetting off on a tropical vacation or planning to sit poolside.
The flip-flops cost $40 while the slides are going for $50, and both styles are available in unisex sizes. They're well worth the price considering both of the new summer-ready shoes are completely carbon neutral. Thanks to the company's eco-friendly practices and use of natural materials, no one does sustainable style quite like Allbirds.
Scroll down to shop the new Allbirds slides and flip-flops before they inevitably sell out.
Buy It! Allbirds Sugar Slides in Blizzard, $50; allbirds.com
Buy It! Allbirds Sugar Slides in Natural Black, $50; allbirds.com
Buy It! Allbirds Sugar Zeffers in Buoyant Orange, $40; allbirds.com
Buy It! Allbirds Sugar Zeffers in Blizzard, $40; allbirds.com
