The Comfy Shoe Brand Hollywood Moms Love Just Released Cushy Slides and Flip-Flops for Summer

For the first time ever, Allbirds now has flip-flops and slides. The Sugar Zeffers and Sugar Slides are both crafted using the brand's signature SweetFoam, a material that's made from sugarcane and engineered with a carbon negative green EVA (a material used in almost every footwear sole). It's the same one used to create the bouncy midsoles of the Allbirds Wool Runner sneakers so many celebrities own.