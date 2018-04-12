Nordstrom Now Sells Allbirds, the Cute and Comfy Sneakers Hilary Duff and More Celebs Love

Nordstrom has been on a roll with bringing in fresh new brands to satiate its shoppers — and their newest launch is no exception. The retailer teamed up with Allbirds, the celebrity-loved eco-friendly shoe brand known for machine-washable and super-comfy sneakers, for its latest PopIn@Nordstrom collection, available now through May 20.

Allbirds uses natural materials like eucalyptus fiber and castor beans to create their sustainable sneakers, an environmentally-conscious approach that has developed a cult-like celebrity following, with fans that include Hilary Duff, Mila Kunis, Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Garner and more. Most styles sell for $95, and we especially love the new collection, which is filled with a cool mix of pretty pastels and classic neutrals.

WENN.com

Plus, Nordstrom carries five new colors exclusively through their Allbirds Pop-In stores, which will be available in stores in Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles, Toronto and Vancouver stores, as well as online at Nordstrom.com.

Scroll down to shop the Wool Runner style as seen on Hilary Duff and more new styles before the Allbirds Pop-In ends.

