This New JUST Water x Allbirds Sneakers Collab Is Donating 100% of the Proceeds to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Amazon Forest Fund

Image zoom Allbirds x JUST Water

What happens when two brands dedicated to doing better team up? A beautiful (and stylish), eco-friendly collaboration is born!

While it may seem out of the blue, for the first time ever, actor and activist Jayden Smith’s company JUST Water has teamed up with celeb-loved footwear brand Allbirds to create two new limited-edition sneakers colors. With both sustainable brands committed to creating products using natural materials and reducing their carbon footprints, it was only a matter of time before they got together.

In celebration of the brands’ similarities, they’ve launched the Allbirds Tree Topper high-top sneaker and Tree Runner sneaker in a limited-edition colorway that incorporates JUST Water’s signature aqua blue into various elements of the shoe, like their laces, eyelets, and SweetFoam soles. Both sneakers come with a three-piece lace kit that is inspired by JUST’s infused water flavors.

Image zoom Allbirds x JUST Water

Smith’s JUST Water line “bottles” 100 percent responsibly-sourced spring water into plant-based cartons. Similarly, Allbirds is dedicated to finding more environmentally-friendly alternatives to the materials footwear is usually made from. Allbirds’ sneakers are made using eucalyptus tree fiber material from FSC-certified trees that is silky-smooth, yet breathable. Most recently, it developed a SweetFoam sole using Brazilian sugarcane that’s used in the JUST Water x Allbirds sneakers.

Due to the devastating fires happening in the Amazon Rainforest, a major part being located in Brazil, the two companies have announced they will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds from this limited-edition collab to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Amazon Forest Fund.

“There is only one Mother Earth, and it’s on us to protect her,” says Will Smith, JUST Co-founder. “The Brazilian Amazon, our largest carbon sink, has now been burning for a month. We source JUST sugarcane caps from Brazil, so this hits especially close to home. Collaborating with businesses who are creating innovative, sustainable solutions are the key to our future, and it’s important that we support those brands who give back more than they take.”

DiCaprio announced the new charity via an Instagram post last week. “Yesterday, we launched the Amazon Forest Fund, the first initiative from the newly formed @EarthAlliance,” he captioned a photo of the burning forest. “The fund was set up to help local partners and the indigenous communities on the front lines protecting the Amazon.”

So not only are you doing good by purchasing a more sustainable shoe, you’re also contributing to a fund that’s helping to save the forest that produces 20 percent of the Earth’s oxygen — a win, win in our books. Scroll down the shop the sneaker collab.

Image zoom Allbirds x JUST Water

Buy It! JUST Water x Allbirds Tree Topper, $95; allbirds.com

Image zoom Allbirds x JUST Water

Buy It! JUST Water x Allbirds Tree Runner, $95; allbirds.com