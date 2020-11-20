The Sustainable Sneakers Brand Hollywood Moms Love Just Dropped Adorable Matching Shoes for Kids

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Hollywood moms have crowned eco-friendly footwear brand Allbirds as an all-time favorite. (Okay, so they didn’t actually get together to vote, but it’s clear they love them based on how often they wear them.) And now their kiddos can see just why the sustainable sneakers are so great: Allbirds brought back its shoes for kids, adorably known as Smallbirds.

Basically, Allbirds took a shrink ray to the Wool Runners that practically every A-lister owns. Smallbirds are made from the same itch-free merino wool as its adult shoes, so they’re just as breathable and comfortable for tiny feet — so much so that socks aren’t necessary! They also feature the brand’s signature bouncy SweetFoam Brazilian sugarcane contoured midsole and flexible outsole that promotes balance in young walkers. What’s more is there aren’t any laces to fuss with, so kids can quickly slip them on before heading out the door.

Like all Allbirds shoes, Smallbirds are machine-washable, making them an ideal sneaker for kids who will inevitably get them dirty. Plenty of celebrity parents own Allbirds, so we imagine they might jump at a chance to get a pair for their children.

The mini shoes are available in sizes 5T to 10T, which should fit most children aged 2 to 4. Smallbirds come in four colors and retail for $55, but they’re already starting to sell out — and we don’t know when (or if) they’ll be back once they’re gone.

Just imagine the cute holiday photos you can take in matching comfy Wool Runners for moms, dads, and now kids. Shop Smallbirds while they’re still in stock below!

