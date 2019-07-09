The Sneaker Brand Hollywood Moms Love Just Majorly Upgraded Its Shoes

Hollywood parents — they’re not regular parents, they’re cool parents. Though we normally spot them on the red carpet in a pair of oh-so fancy designer shoes, you’d be surprised to find celeb moms and dads really love a good pair of sneakers, too. If there ever was a celebrity of sneaker brands, it would be Allbirds — a sustainable footwear label that’s known for its machine-washable shoes. And, for the first time ever, those sneakers come in fun patterns!

The star-loved brand, which previously only offered its shoes in solid colors, just launched its high-top sneakers known as the Tree Toppers in three new patterns — houndstooth, polkadots, and zigzag. These adorable new patterned sneakers are limited edition, meaning once they’re gone, they’re gone for good — and it’s likely they’ll go quickly, considering Allbirds first-ever flats style sold out almost instantly after launching.

More often than not, stars seem to gravitate to the Allbirds Wool Runners. Hip parents Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher both wear the grey Wool Runners, and Amy Adams and her husband Darren Le Gallo have even been spotted wearing their Allbirds sneakers at the same time.

Tons of other famous moms adore the brand, too, like Jennifer Garner, Hilary Duff, and Cindy Crawford, who wear the Wool Runners on repeat when they’re out running errands or dropping the kids off at school — and it’s easy to see why so many celebs love them.

Allbirds has a slew of comfy shoes options, including super soft running shoes, trendy high tops, lounge-worthy loafers, and seriously cute slips-ons, all made from a revolutionary merino wool fabric designed specifically for footwear. Designed with simplicity and serious comfort in mind, the sneakers are flexible, supportive, and astonishingly soft. Though the most popular style among celebs doesn’t come in the patterns, we can only hope it will soon!

If you’re in the market for an ultra comfy pair of running shoes, take a cue from the many celeb moms and dads who can’t stop wearing Allbirds and get yourself (and your significant other) a pair ASAP — especially before the new Tree Toppers sell out. Your feet will thank us later. Scroll down to shop the new patterns!

