The Comfy Sneakers Brand Mila Kunis and Hilary Duff Love Just Dropped Its Lightest Running Shoe Yet

The standout detail of the Tree Flyer is its revolutionary midsoles that are made from a new SwiftFoam material. They're created through a unique foaming process with Allbirds' castor bean oil-based resin, which is better for the environment because it uses less energy and material. According to the brand, its SwiftFoam midsole is about 30 percent lighter than the SweetFoam used in its Tree Dasher running shoes.