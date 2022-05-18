The Comfy Sneakers Brand Mila Kunis and Hilary Duff Love Just Dropped Its Lightest Running Shoe Yet
It's a well-known fact that Allbirds shoes are some of the most-loved around Hollywood. They're especially popular among famous moms, like Hilary Duff, Mila Kunis, and Blake Lively. Its sustainable sneakers also happen to be widely loved by customers, too. That's why when Allbirds comes out with any sort of new footwear, it almost always sells out.
If you're a long-distance runner, its newest performance sneaker may be right up your alley. Introducing: The Tree Flyer, the brand's lightest running shoe ever that's already flying out of stock.
Like all of Allbirds' shoes, the Tree Flyer replaces the plastics used to make other sneakers with natural plant-based materials. It features an upper knit from breathable eucalyptus fibers that provide good airflow for miles, along with an FSC-certified natural rubber outsole and shoelaces made from recycled plastic water bottles.
Buy It! Allbirds Tree Flyer in Blizzard, $160; allbirds.com
The standout detail of the Tree Flyer is its revolutionary midsoles that are made from a new SwiftFoam material. They're created through a unique foaming process with Allbirds' castor bean oil-based resin, which is better for the environment because it uses less energy and material. According to the brand, its SwiftFoam midsole is about 30 percent lighter than the SweetFoam used in its Tree Dasher running shoes.
The midsoles have a geometric shape that's specifically designed to give maximum cushioning while remaining lightweight. The heels have an external counter and flared shape for stability so that your strides are more smooth and steady. Plus, they offer better energy return to make your movements feel more effortless.
To ensure the Tree Flyers are up to par for long-distance running, they've been put through rigorous testing over the past year by more than 130 runners who have collectively run nearly 4,000 miles in them. So it's safe to say, they're worth the investment.
The Allbirds Tree Flyers are available in men's and women's sizes in five colors for $160. As with previous launches, sizes are already starting to sell out quickly. So head on over to Allbirds' website to get yourself a pair of the newest sneakers before they're gone.
Buy It! Allbirds Tree Flyer in Natural Black, $160; allbirds.com
Buy It! Allbirds Tree Flyer in Lux Beige, $160; allbirds.com
Buy It! Allbirds Tree Flyer in Buoyant Yellow, $160; allbirds.com
Buy It! Allbirds Tree Flyer in Buoyant Orange, $160; allbirds.com
