I Tried the Shoes Jennifer Garner, Hilary Duff, and Mila Kunis Wear on Repeat — and I Totally Get the Hype

I did have some ankle pain the first time I wore the Tree Flyers, though this can easily be explained as an old injury or poor running form. But it's important to note in case you also have weak ankles. (If you test the shoes and end up not liking them, the brand has some of the best customer service reps and an excellent no-questions-asked return policy.) And while I preferred the Tree Dashers 2 for their comfortability and support, I can't definitively say that they're better than the Tree Flyers, as preference depends on your go-to form of exercise.