The Sneakers Brand Hollywood Moms Wear on Repeat Just Dropped a Classic Court Shoe

It’s one of Allbirds’ most stylish shoes yet

By
Alex Warner
Alex Warner
Alex Warner

Published on September 13, 2022 07:00 PM

Allbirds Pacers Launch Tout
Photo: Allbirds

By now, you've likely heard of Allbirds. The eco-friendly company is in the business of making better things in a better way — especially shoes. At this point, its Wool Runner sneakers are practically as famous as the feet they've been worn by. Hollywood moms like Hilary Duff, Mila Kunis, Blake Lively, Kate Hudson, and Jennifer Garner have all worn a pair. And some stars have worn its running shoes, too.

The brand has continued its mission by adding an array of new footwear styles (and even activewear!) to its portfolio. And now, Allbirds has unveiled another new sneaker that may be its most stylish option yet.

With its clean silhouette that's free of any logos, the Pacer has the classic look of a court sneaker. It's a simple and sleek shoe that can be worn with practically everything in your closet. But best of all is that there are two different sustainable materials to choose from: canvas and plant leather.

Plant Pacers
Allbirds

Buy It! Allbirds Plant Pacers in Natural White, $135; allbirds.com

Canvas Pacers
Allbirds

Buy It! Allbirds Canvas Pacers in Hazy Beige, $110; allbirds.com

The Canvas Pacers are crafted from organic cotton while the Plant Pacers are made with the brand's plant-based alternative leather that's completely free of plastic. Both pairs feature a wavy midsole that not only gives them a unique look, but also helps with the shoes' flexibility by building off the curved design of the outsole. Speaking of which, they feature Allbirds' signature SweetFoam soles that are made from sugarcane and have a soft interior lining.

Whether you're an Allbirds loyalist or looking to buy your first pair, the Pacers are a great addition to any footwear lineup. Thanks to their minimalistic design, they can easily be worn casually with jeans and a T-shirt or leggings and a sweatshirt, or styled for fancier occasions with dresses and skirts, as we've seen so many celebrities do this past summer. TL;DR: The Allbirds Pacer is a staple shoe you need in your closet.

The Canvas Pacers come in black, white, beige, and teal and cost $110, while the limited-edition Plant Pacers come in white and mint green for $135. Both Allbirds sneakers are available in men's and women's sizing, so you can twin with your significant other like we know so many famous couples do.

Scroll down to add the new Allbirds Pacer shoes to your footwear collection.

Plant Pacers
Allbirds

Buy It! Allbirds Plant Pacers in Dreamy Green, $135; allbirds.com

Canvas Pacers
Allbirds

Buy It! Allbirds Canvas Pacers in Natural Black, $110; allbirds.com

Canvas Pacers
Allbirds

Buy It! Allbirds Canvas Pacers in Natural White, $110; allbirds.com

Canvas Pacers
Allbirds

Buy It! Allbirds Canvas Pacers in Thrive Teal, $110; allbirds.com

