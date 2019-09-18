The Comfy Allbirds Sneakers Hilary Duff, Mila Kunis, and More Celebs Love Just Got a Major Upgrade

Image zoom

You can finally weather the storm without fear of soaking your sneakers thanks to Allbirds’ new Mizzle Collection. The sustainable footwear brand just dropped its first-ever weather-resistant sneakers, so you can wear your “Birds” rain or shine.

The Mizzle collection (which plays off the words “misty drizzle”) features an upgraded version of the celeb-favorite Wool Runner sneaker, along with a new style known as the Wool Runner-up high-top sneaker — both of which come in four different colors. The Mizzle shoes are designed with a thicker layer of Allbirds’ signature cozy merino wool and reinforced SweetFoam soles, in addition to the brand’s newly developed Puddle Guard technology. The new feature is essentially a repellant that prompts rain droplets to bead up and roll off the material’s surface.

While it’s not the cheapest sneaker you’ll ever buy — the Wool Runner Mizzles retail for $115 while the Wool Runner-up Mizzles go for $135 — the sheer number of celebs who wear them is enough to make us want to invest in a pair ASAP. Every day, it seems like a new star is spotted sporting the Wool Runners as they drop off their kids at school, run errands, or hit the gym. The celebrity of sneakers have been worn by the likes of Jennifer Garner, Hilary Duff, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Leonardo DiCaprio (to name a few).

With this new added bonus to their favorite sneakers, we imagine it’s only a matter of time before we see stars hitting the streets in their weather-resistant Allbirds. With fall fast-approaching, you never know what the weather will throw at you, so scroll down to shop a pair for yourself and get prepared— your feet will thank you for it!

