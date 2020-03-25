Allbirds Will Give a Free Pair of Shoes to Healthcare Workers Responding to COVID-19 with Every Purchase of This Bundle

Image zoom Allbirds

As the number of new COVID-19 cases caused by coronavirus continues to rise across the U.S., celebrity-loved sneaker brand Allbirds is doing its part to help the healthcare community that is currently on the forefront of the battle against the virus.

Last week, Allbirds released a statement saying it would donate a pair of Wool Runners to “anyone who works in healthcare and is on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 right now.” Now, after donating nearly $500,000 worth of shoes, Allbirds has announced a new Healthcare Donation Bundle to help accommodate the requests.

“We’ve been completely blown away by the response to our U.S. healthcare donation last week. Our team has been working overtime to get back to all of the requests, and we’ve distributed $500,000 in shoes since Friday,” the brand wrote on its Instagram page. “Simultaneously, our pledge uncovered a need beyond what we can fulfill on our own while still ensuring we balance the needs of our employees. We would love to continue to find a way to give Wool Runners to the thousands of remaining healthcare workers who have reached out and are protecting our communities during this crisis, but we need your help.”

After seeing a huge volume of comments from the community wanting to lend their support, Allbirds has announced that while supplies last, it’ll donate a pair of Wool Runners to a healthcare professional in need for every pair of Allbirds shoes a customer purchases.

The “Healthcare Donation Bundle” starts at $146 and include the brand’s classic Wool Runners, Tree Breezer flats, and the popular weather-resistant Mizzles. The bundle costs more than the original retail price for each style in order to help Allbirds offset the cost of providing shoes to healthcare professionals. The brand also has a $60 “donation-only” option if you’d like to support without adding another pair of shoes to your collection.

Finding a way to give back can be tough while social distancing, so we’re all about getting on board with Allbirds’ efforts to help support the nurses, doctors, and other healthcare professionals in our communities working around the clock to stop the spread of COVID-19.

