Allbirds Just Dropped Its First-Ever Sustainable Clothing Line

Anyone who owns Allbirds knows how supremely comfortable they are. Since launching in 2014, the brand has gained a massive following from celebrities and regular customers alike for its array of sustainable sneakers, flats, and slip-ons. Its latest launch aligns with its mission to create better things in a better way — and in a surprise twist, it’s not for your feet. Allbirds just dropped its first-ever line of clothing, and the apparel looks just as comfy as the shoes.

The collection features four styles for men and women (a boxy T-shirt, a pull-over sweater, a button-down cardigan, and a puffer coat) that combine timeless silhouettes with sustainably sourced, renewable materials. The TrinoXO Tee is made from its newest odor-reducing fabric that’s naturally derived from discarded crab shells. Its unique properties allow the tee to stay fresh for longer, so you can wash it less and wear it more.

The Wool Jumper and Wool Cardi are both knit from the same signature premium merino wool that Allbirds’ most popular sneakers are made from. They both have a slightly oversized fit and textured detailing that are designed to feel luxuriously cozy.

The Trino Puffer is crafted from a merino and tencel blend and filled with recycled polyester, unlike other coats that use traditional or synthetic down. Its water-repellent finish will keep you dry and warm during the coldest days.

Each piece is available in sizes XS to XXXL in an array of classic earth tones, along with a few limited-edition bright colors. Prices range from as little as $48 for the soft, lightweight tee to $250 for the super warm puffer coat.

If you’ve ever shopped an Allbirds drop, you know things tend to sell out quickly — and these comfy-conscious essentials are sure to do the same. Pick up these sustainable staples for your winter wardrobe before they’re gone!

