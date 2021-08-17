The Sustainable Shoe Brand Hollywood Moms Love Just Launched Leggings and Bike Shorts
Allbirds is best known for its sustainable sneakers that have won over the hearts of Hollywood moms and customers alike. Now, the brand is stepping into an all new category, which, of course, aligns with its mission to create better things in a better way. Allbirds just dropped its first-ever line of performance apparel — and yes, that includes leggings and bike shorts.
The collection features six new activewear styles for women and men, each made with the brand's breathable blend of silky smooth eucalyptus and merino wool materials. Along with the two styles mentioned above, the line consists of a form-fitting tank, a loose mesh tank, a lightweight tee, and a pair of running shorts.
The company put each piece through thousands of hours of testing and created more than 70 iterations to ensure the sustainable designs were good for exercising, according to Allbirds. As a result, the brand found that its natural fabrics were actually more efficient than traditional synthetic ones. Not only are they sweat-wicking and quick-drying, but they're also twice as breathable and offer plenty of room to stretch.
Creating a line of durable workout gear that's also eco-friendly is no easy feat since the athletic apparel industry relies heavily on polyester, a material that emits 700 million tons of carbon into the atmosphere each year, according to Allbirds. By removing polyester and following its ethical and sustainable processes, the brand's collection is set to become one of the best natural options on the market.
Styles are available in sizes XS to 3XL and cost as little as $48 for the Run Tank and no more than $98 for the Natural Legging. If you've ever shopped a new Allbirds launch, you know that sizes tend to sell out quickly. Thanks to the Allbirds' performance collection, you don't have to compromise quality in your workout gear to reduce your carbon footprint.
Scroll down to shop the pieces before they're gone!
