All the Famous Faces at Dolce & Gabbana's Star-Studded Alta Moda Show
Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Hudson, Dame Helen Mirren, Sharon Stone, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and many more attended the show in Venice, Italy
The stars showed up in full force to see Dolce & Gabbana's 2021 Alta Moda collection presented in Venice, Italy over the weekend.
Many celebs including Jennifer Lopez, Dame Helen Mirren, Sharon Stone, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Doja Cat, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Ciara, Megan Thee Stallion, Heidi Klum, Christian Bale and more, gathered in St. Mark's Square to watch the show, while decked out in Dolce & Gabbana's finest fashions.
It opened with a performance by Jennifer Hudson, who had a fashion fairytale moment in a gold ballgown as she sang "Nessum Dorma," from Turandot. As Forbes pointed out, Aretha Franklin, whom Hudson portrays in the Liesl Tommy-directed film Respect, sang the same song in Italian in 1998.
Models — including Bale's daughter Emmeline, Klum's daughter Leni, Sean Combs' three daughters D'Lila, Jessie, and Chance, Monica Bellucci's daughter Deva — arrived via gondola, before presenting the collection on a long red runway against a Gothic backdrop.
The clothes themselves represented a more youthful side of Alta Moda, with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana previously telling Vogue that "everyone thinks couture is for the old, but that's not how it has to be." The designer duo were reportedly inspired by "serpentine patterns on the floor of St. Mark's Cathedral" and "kaleidoscopic patterns of Murano glass."
Below, more moments from the star-studded event you might have missed.
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
Helen Mirren
Saweetie
Heidi Klum
Ciara
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Normani
D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs
Despite the impressive celebrity turn out, the fashion figures are no strangers to backlash. In 2015, Gabbana passionately defended Dolce's controversial statements about gay parents after Dolce told Panorama magazine, "We oppose gay adoptions." Elton John slammed the designers and announced he would no longer support their label.
At the time, Victoria Beckham, Al Roker, Ricky Martin and Courtney Love also spoke out in support of John on social media.
In the years since, the controversial designers have earned a reputation for making more unfiltered remarks on social media.
In 2018, Gabbana made an unprovoked comment about Selena Gomez on Instagram attacking her appearance. As first pointed out by Instagram account Diet Prada, Gabbana commented on a post on The Catwalk Italia's Instagram feed showing a five-split photo of Gomez in different red dresses prompting fans to pick their favorites in the comments.
He appeared to write "è proprio brutta," on the photo, which roughly translates to "She's so ugly."
Gabbana also went after Kate Moss on the same Catwalk Italia Instagram page, dissing a Saint Laurent look she was wearing. Moss has famously walked the Dolce & Gabbana catwalks in the '90s, and Gomez has also worn several Dolce & Gabbana looks in the past.