All the Must-See Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Governors Awards

01 of 54 Jennifer Lawrence Jon Kopaloff/Getty The Oscar-winner hit the carpet in a her go-to label, Dior. The design featured a tiered skirt, trimmed in black lace ruffles and embellished with floral and star appliqués throughout.

02 of 54 Viola Davis Emma McIntyre/WireImage Viola Davis proves why she continues to top best dressed lists in this colorful, custom Christopher John Rogers gown, teamed with neon earrings and a rhinestone clutch.

03 of 54 Cate Blanchett Stewart Cook/Shutterstock The actress and fashion tastemaker continues to influence us with her style in this Alexander McQueen ensemble teamed with Louis Vuitton jewelry.

04 of 54 Jessica Chastain TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty The actress chooses a scarlet Zuhair Murad couture gown that complements her fiery red hair.

05 of 54 Olivia Wilde TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty The actress and Don't Worry Darling director made her first public appearance post breakup from Harry Styles — and she turned out all the style stops. Wilde, 38, selected a layered tulle Erdem gown with a netted train from the Spring Summer 2023 collection, plus, sheer opera gloves and Mikimoto jewelry.

06 of 54 Florence Pugh Emma McIntyre/WireImage The Don't Worry Darling star continues to choose sheer red carpet looks, this time proving her rising style star status in a Victoria Beckham design from the spring 2023 collection.

07 of 54 Margot Robbie Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock The actress is entering her Bottega era, here in an abs-baring, cutout Bottega Veneta gown teamed with stacked bracelets and oversize hoops.

08 of 54 Keke Palmer TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty The actress looks radiant in this red custom Robert Wun gown featuring a a statement peplum bodice and fishtail skirt.

09 of 54 Ana de Armas Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty The actress turns to Louis Vuitton once agin for his black-and-white cutout gown moment, worn with the label's jewelry.

10 of 54 Laura Dern Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty The actress chooses a cashmere cable knit sweater and printed ball skirt (both Ralph Lauren), worn with statement jewelry.

11 of 54 Jamie Lee Curtis Emma McIntyre/WireImage Jamie Lee Curtis looks sleek and chic in this impeccably tailored black jumpsuit, worn with a tassel necklace and rhinestone clutch.

12 of 54 Austin Butler TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty The Elvis actor ditches the tie for a very rock 'n roll unbuttoned dress skirt worn with a black Saint Laurent suit, tousled hair and scruff.

13 of 54 Sadie Sink Emma McIntyre/WireImage The Whale actress teams her romantic, embroidered Alexander McQueen gown with Fred Leighton jewelry.

14 of 54 Michelle Monaghan Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock The actress stuns in this liquid sequin Monique Lhuillier off-the-shoulder gown.

15 of 54 Janelle Monáe TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star continues her red carpet hot streak in this Giambattista Valli Couture gown.

16 of 54 Gabrielle Union Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty The actress has a Prada moment in this sheer, lace belted gown and small triangle purse.

17 of 54 Jennifer Connelly Jon Kopaloff/Getty The actress wows in a long-sleeve white Louis Vuitton gown with structural detailing at the waist and a pleated skirt.

18 of 54 Mindy Kaling Emma McIntyre/WireImage The actress goes vavavoom in a black Versace design, worn with a wine-colored lip.

19 of 54 Angela Bassett Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock The actress and style icon wears a sleeveless mesh Giambattista Valli Couture gown featuring crystal embellishments and a white silk crepe skirt with feather trim with Sarah Flint heels.

20 of 54 Carey Mulligan Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock The actress goes timeless in this black Valentino gown with rhinestone chain straps.

21 of 54 Michelle Williams TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty The new mom of three opts for vibrant color via this crimson Christian Dior design.

22 of 54 Aubrey Plaza Emma McIntyre/WireImage The White Lotus star debuts blonde hair on the red carpet and wears a plunging black gown from Mônot, plus Graziela Gems and Effy jewelry.

23 of 54 Zoe Kazan Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty The actress, who just welcomed her second baby with actor Paul Dano, teams her Christian Dior dress with a bold red lip for a pop of color.

24 of 54 Danai Gurira TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star teams her MaxMara look with a pair of earrings, bone cuff and ring from Tiffany & Co.'s Elsa Peretti collection.

25 of 54 Taylor Russell Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty The actress proves why she's fashion's newest It Girl in this black Schiaparelli slip dress worn with the label's signature avante garde earrings.

26 of 54 Rooney Mara TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty Rooney Mara's dark dress is taken to the next level with the addition of the actress' dark lip and slicked-back hair.

27 of 54 Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Jon Kopaloff/Getty Dressed to impress, the longtime couple opted for classic black looks for the Governors Awards. Rita Wilson wears a dazzling black sequin gown, while Tom Hanks keeps it simple in his black suit.

28 of 54 Aldis Hodge Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Aldis Hodge wears a custom Waraire Boswell suit with a knee-length coat, shirt and pants. The all-black look is understated yet the coat gives the actor a little something different on a carpet full of tuxedos.

29 of 54 Tanya Moodie Emma McIntyre/WireImage This gorgeous blue Taller Marmo gown looks like it's maximum comfort for Tanya Moodie. The ombre fringe adds a bit of drama and movement.

30 of 54 Greta Gerwig Emma McIntyre/WireImage It looks like the director is dreaming of spring in her Carolina Herrera gown. The pastel florals soft flowing fabric stand out on the otherwise dark carpet.

31 of 54 Miles & Keleigh Teller Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty It's all black and white for this dashing couple. The Top Gun: Maverick star wears a classic black tux, while his wife wears an all-white gown with a small train.

32 of 54 Euzhan Palcy Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Honoree Euzhan Palcy wears an elaborately jeweled yellow jumpsuit and cape to accept her Oscar at the ceremony. As a nod to her golden statuette, she also wears gold shoes.

33 of 54 Joe Alwyn Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty The actor keeps his black suit low-key by going without a tie. For another touch of casual, he also opts for scruffy facial hair.

34 of 54 Jenny Slate TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty The actress wears a textured white Rosetta Getty gown that just barely skims the floor. It's complemented with white earrings and a delicate bracelet.

35 of 54 Diane Warren TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Honoree Diane Warren wears a patterned suit to take home her first Oscar for songwriting at the event. While accepting her long-awaited award, she said to the audience, "I waited 34 years to say this: I'd like to thank the Academy."

36 of 54 Paul Mescal TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty It's another classic black suit for the Normal People star. He keeps it cool in his chic black look with his hair tousled.

37 of 54 Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty The Banshees of Inisherin costars wear complementary black tuxes on the black carpet — right down to the matching black bow ties.

38 of 54 Tracy Pollan & Michael J. Fox TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Honoree Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan complement each other in classic black looks. Pollan dazzles in a black sequin gown alongside Fox in his black suit.

39 of 54 Billy Eichner TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty It's all about honoring the classics for the comedian. He pairs his sleek tux with a bit of facial hair and perfectly coifed hair.

40 of 54 Danny Ramirez Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Styled by Wayman + Micah, the Top Gun: Maverick star wears a wine-colored Dolce & Gabbana tux with Christian Louboutin shoes.

41 of 54 Priscilla Presley Stewart Cook/Shutterstock Priscilla Presley brings the vamp to the carpet in her ruffled back skirt and top. She adds a touch of fun with pearls in her hair.

42 of 54 Jeremy Pope Stewart Cook/Shutterstock This actor knows how to strike a pose. Jeremy Pope's black suit is complemented by a gold turtleneck for a bit of flair.

43 of 54 Jonathan Majors TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty The actor keeps it classy in his tux with his white shirt buttoned all the way up.

44 of 54 Jean Smart Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Jean Smart perfectly captures the essence of the holiday season in her sparkly emerald Laura Basci gown.

45 of 54 Emma Corrin TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty Punk rock but make it glamorous. My Policeman star Emma Corrin wears a sheer jeweled Miu Miu top with a black vest and pants. She amps up the look with bright eye shadow.

46 of 54 Taron Egerton Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock For a twist on the modern tux, the actor opts for a dove-colored Brunello Cucinelli jacket with black pants. He keeps it classic with a black bow tie.

47 of 54 Jude Law Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Jude Law could easily pass for the next James Bond in his classic black tuxedo. The look is complete with a black bowtie and white pocket square.

48 of 54 Kathryn Hahn Emma McIntyre/WireImage The actress' Lanvin dress is the perfect backdrop for the gorgeous, multicolored Irene Neuwirth necklace she's wearing.

49 of 54 Susan & Robert Downey Jr. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty While the Iron Man star and his wife certainly cut a dashing figure in their all-black looks, the actor's bald head is the real statement piece of the night. The actor recently shaved his head for a role and stepped out to show off the look.

50 of 54 Michelle Yeoh Emma McIntyre/WireImage Blending in isn't an option for this actress. Her buttery yellow Bottega Veneta look is business on top and party on the bottom with a gorgeous fringe skirt.

51 of 54 Elizabeth Banks Stewart Cook/Shutterstock The actress and director dazzles in an anything-but-basic black dress. The Elie Saab gown has sweet peekaboo cutouts in front, which mimic the shape of her earrings.

52 of 54 Adam & Jackie Sandler Jon Kopaloff/Getty This longtime couple opt for wedding chic on the black carpet, with Jackie choosing a delicate white gown and Adam picking a classic suit.

53 of 54 Mia Goth Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty The Pearl star brings the drama to the carpet in a voluminous Dolce & Gabbana gown. The high-low look is complete with black tights and heels.