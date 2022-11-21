All the Must-See Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Governors Awards

Hollywood stepped out in show-stopping style for the 13th Governors Awards red carpet on Nov. 19 in Los Angeles. Michael J. Fox, Diane Warren, Euzhan Palcy and Peter Weir received honorary Oscars during the ceremony. See what Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain and more stars wore to the industry fête 

By
Brittany Talarico
Brittany Talarico

and Hedy Phillips
Published on November 21, 2022 01:18 PM
01 of 54

Jennifer Lawrence

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Jennifer Lawrence attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The Oscar-winner hit the carpet in a her go-to label, Dior. The design featured a tiered skirt, trimmed in black lace ruffles and embellished with floral and star appliqués throughout.

02 of 54

Viola Davis

Viola Davis attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Viola Davis proves why she continues to top best dressed lists in this colorful, custom Christopher John Rogers gown, teamed with neon earrings and a rhinestone clutch.

03 of 54

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett 13th Governors Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Nov 2022
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

The actress and fashion tastemaker continues to influence us with her style in this Alexander McQueen ensemble teamed with Louis Vuitton jewelry.

04 of 54

Jessica Chastain

US actress Jessica Chastain arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022.
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty

The actress chooses a scarlet Zuhair Murad couture gown that complements her fiery red hair.

05 of 54

Olivia Wilde

US-Irish actress and director Olivia Wilde arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022.
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty

The actress and Don't Worry Darling director made her first public appearance post breakup from Harry Styles — and she turned out all the style stops. Wilde, 38, selected a layered tulle Erdem gown with a netted train from the Spring Summer 2023 collection, plus, sheer opera gloves and Mikimoto jewelry.

06 of 54

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

The Don't Worry Darling star continues to choose sheer red carpet looks, this time proving her rising style star status in a Victoria Beckham design from the spring 2023 collection.

07 of 54

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie arrives at the Governors Awards, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles 2022 Governors Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 19 Nov 2022
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The actress is entering her Bottega era, here in an abs-baring, cutout Bottega Veneta gown teamed with stacked bracelets and oversize hoops.

08 of 54

Keke Palmer

US actress Keke Palmer arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022.
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty

The actress looks radiant in this red custom Robert Wun gown featuring a a statement peplum bodice and fishtail skirt.

09 of 54

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

The actress turns to Louis Vuitton once agin for his black-and-white cutout gown moment, worn with the label's jewelry.

10 of 54

Laura Dern

Laura Dern at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

The actress chooses a cashmere cable knit sweater and printed ball skirt (both Ralph Lauren), worn with statement jewelry.

11 of 54

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Jamie Lee Curtis looks sleek and chic in this impeccably tailored black jumpsuit, worn with a tassel necklace and rhinestone clutch.

12 of 54

Austin Butler

US actor Austin Butler arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022.
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty

The Elvis actor ditches the tie for a very rock 'n roll unbuttoned dress skirt worn with a black Saint Laurent suit, tousled hair and scruff.

13 of 54

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

The Whale actress teams her romantic, embroidered Alexander McQueen gown with Fred Leighton jewelry.

14 of 54

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan 13th Governors Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Nov 2022
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The actress stuns in this liquid sequin Monique Lhuillier off-the-shoulder gown.

15 of 54

Janelle Monáe

US singer Janelle Monáe arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022.
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star continues her red carpet hot streak in this Giambattista Valli Couture gown.

16 of 54

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

The actress has a Prada moment in this sheer, lace belted gown and small triangle purse.

17 of 54

Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

The actress wows in a long-sleeve white Louis Vuitton gown with structural detailing at the waist and a pleated skirt.

18 of 54

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

The actress goes vavavoom in a black Versace design, worn with a wine-colored lip.

19 of 54

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett 13th Governors Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Nov 2022
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The actress and style icon wears a sleeveless mesh Giambattista Valli Couture gown featuring crystal embellishments and a white silk crepe skirt with feather trim with Sarah Flint heels.

20 of 54

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan arrives at the Governors Awards, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles 2022 Governors Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 19 Nov 2022
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The actress goes timeless in this black Valentino gown with rhinestone chain straps.

21 of 54

Michelle Williams

US actress Michelle Williams arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022.
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty

The new mom of three opts for vibrant color via this crimson Christian Dior design.

22 of 54

Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

The White Lotus star debuts blonde hair on the red carpet and wears a plunging black gown from Mônot, plus Graziela Gems and Effy jewelry.

23 of 54

Zoe Kazan

Zoe Kazan at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

The actress, who just welcomed her second baby with actor Paul Dano, teams her Christian Dior dress with a bold red lip for a pop of color.

24 of 54

Danai Gurira

US actress Danai Gurira arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022.
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star teams her MaxMara look with a pair of earrings, bone cuff and ring from Tiffany & Co.'s Elsa Peretti collection.

25 of 54

Taylor Russell

Taylor Russell at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

The actress proves why she's fashion's newest It Girl in this black Schiaparelli slip dress worn with the label's signature avante garde earrings.

26 of 54

Rooney Mara

US actress Rooney Mara arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022.
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty

Rooney Mara's dark dress is taken to the next level with the addition of the actress' dark lip and slicked-back hair.

27 of 54

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Dressed to impress, the longtime couple opted for classic black looks for the Governors Awards. Rita Wilson wears a dazzling black sequin gown, while Tom Hanks keeps it simple in his black suit.

28 of 54

Aldis Hodge

Aldis Hodge at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Aldis Hodge wears a custom Waraire Boswell suit with a knee-length coat, shirt and pants. The all-black look is understated yet the coat gives the actor a little something different on a carpet full of tuxedos.

29 of 54

Tanya Moodie

Tanya Moodie attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

This gorgeous blue Taller Marmo gown looks like it's maximum comfort for Tanya Moodie. The ombre fringe adds a bit of drama and movement.

30 of 54

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

It looks like the director is dreaming of spring in her Carolina Herrera gown. The pastel florals soft flowing fabric stand out on the otherwise dark carpet.

31 of 54

Miles & Keleigh Teller

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

It's all black and white for this dashing couple. The Top Gun: Maverick star wears a classic black tux, while his wife wears an all-white gown with a small train.

32 of 54

Euzhan Palcy

Euzhan Palcy at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Honoree Euzhan Palcy wears an elaborately jeweled yellow jumpsuit and cape to accept her Oscar at the ceremony. As a nod to her golden statuette, she also wears gold shoes.

33 of 54

Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

The actor keeps his black suit low-key by going without a tie. For another touch of casual, he also opts for scruffy facial hair.

34 of 54

Jenny Slate

US actress Jenny Slate arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022.
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty

The actress wears a textured white Rosetta Getty gown that just barely skims the floor. It's complemented with white earrings and a delicate bracelet.

35 of 54

Diane Warren

Academys 13th Governors Awards
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty

Honoree Diane Warren wears a patterned suit to take home her first Oscar for songwriting at the event. While accepting her long-awaited award, she said to the audience, "I waited 34 years to say this: I'd like to thank the Academy."

36 of 54

Paul Mescal

Academys 13th Governors Awards
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty

It's another classic black suit for the Normal People star. He keeps it cool in his chic black look with his hair tousled.

37 of 54

Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson

Academys 13th Governors Awards
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty

The Banshees of Inisherin costars wear complementary black tuxes on the black carpet — right down to the matching black bow ties.

38 of 54

Tracy Pollan & Michael J. Fox

Academys 13th Governors Awards
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty

Honoree Michael J. Fox and wife Tracy Pollan complement each other in classic black looks. Pollan dazzles in a black sequin gown alongside Fox in his black suit.

39 of 54

Billy Eichner

Academys 13th Governors Awards
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty

It's all about honoring the classics for the comedian. He pairs his sleek tux with a bit of facial hair and perfectly coifed hair.

40 of 54

Danny Ramirez

Danny Ramirez at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Styled by Wayman + Micah, the Top Gun: Maverick star wears a wine-colored Dolce & Gabbana tux with Christian Louboutin shoes.

41 of 54

Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Presley 13th Governors Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Nov 2022
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Priscilla Presley brings the vamp to the carpet in her ruffled back skirt and top. She adds a touch of fun with pearls in her hair.

42 of 54

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope 13th Governors Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Nov 2022
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

This actor knows how to strike a pose. Jeremy Pope's black suit is complemented by a gold turtleneck for a bit of flair.

43 of 54

Jonathan Majors

Academys 13th Governors Awards
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty

The actor keeps it classy in his tux with his white shirt buttoned all the way up.

44 of 54

Jean Smart

Jean Smart at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Stephan
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Jean Smart perfectly captures the essence of the holiday season in her sparkly emerald Laura Basci gown.

45 of 54

Emma Corrin

English actor Emma Corrin arrives for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 13th Annual Governors Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on November 19, 2022.
TOMMASO BODDI/AFP via Getty

Punk rock but make it glamorous. My Policeman star Emma Corrin wears a sheer jeweled Miu Miu top with a black vest and pants. She amps up the look with bright eye shadow.

46 of 54

Taron Egerton

Taron Egerton arrives at the Governors Awards, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles 2022 Governors Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, United States - 19 Nov 2022
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

For a twist on the modern tux, the actor opts for a dove-colored Brunello Cucinelli jacket with black pants. He keeps it classic with a black bow tie.

47 of 54

Jude Law

Jude Law 13th Governors Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Nov 2022
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jude Law could easily pass for the next James Bond in his classic black tuxedo. The look is complete with a black bowtie and white pocket square.

48 of 54

Kathryn Hahn

Kathryn Hahn attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

The actress' Lanvin dress is the perfect backdrop for the gorgeous, multicolored Irene Neuwirth necklace she's wearing.

49 of 54

Susan & Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

While the Iron Man star and his wife certainly cut a dashing figure in their all-black looks, the actor's bald head is the real statement piece of the night. The actor recently shaved his head for a role and stepped out to show off the look.

50 of 54

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Blending in isn't an option for this actress. Her buttery yellow Bottega Veneta look is business on top and party on the bottom with a gorgeous fringe skirt.

51 of 54

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks 13th Governors Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 19 Nov 2022
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

The actress and director dazzles in an anything-but-basic black dress. The Elie Saab gown has sweet peekaboo cutouts in front, which mimic the shape of her earrings.

52 of 54

Adam & Jackie Sandler

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

This longtime couple opt for wedding chic on the black carpet, with Jackie choosing a delicate white gown and Adam picking a classic suit.

53 of 54

Mia Goth

Mia Goth at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

The Pearl star brings the drama to the carpet in a voluminous Dolce & Gabbana gown. The high-low look is complete with black tights and heels.

54 of 54

Claire Foy

Claire Foy at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Actress Claire Foy matches her smokey eye to her black Celine gown, leaving her hair loose and free for a casual touch.