The Best Fashion and All the Must-See Moments from the 2022 Venice Film Festival

Stars step out in style at the famed Italian film festival, which runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10. See what Jodie Turner-Smith, Julianne Moore, Rege-Jean Page and more are wearing 

Published on August 31, 2022 03:28 PM
Julianne Moore at the 'White Noise' Premiere

79th Venice International Film Festival
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

The actress had a blast wearing a sheer black gown and cape with multicolor sequin firework motif.

Regé-Jean Page Arrives at the Venice Film Festival

79th Venice International Film Festival
Kate Green/Getty

No, he's not auditioning for the next Bond movie —he just looks that good in a tux after stepping off a boat.

Tessa Thompson at the 'White Noise' Premiere

79th Venice International Film Festival
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

The actress puts her own inimitable spin on a ruffled party dress, layering it over an embossed black skirt and finishing it with cat-eye glasses, a chain choker and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Greta Gerwig & Jodie Turner-Smith Arrive by Boat

79th Venice International Film Festival
Kate Green/Getty

With their retro shades, Jodie's opera gloves and Greta's red lipstick, the stars look straight out of Old Hollywood.

Hillary Clinton at the 'White Noise' Premiere

79th Venice International Film Festival
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The presidential candidate trades her power suits for a powder blue caftan at the film's premiere.

Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse at the 'White Noise' Premiere

79th Venice International Film Festival
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The model and actor have a high-fashion date night, she in a shimmering black sequin column and he in a classic tux.

Jodie Turner-Smith at the 'White Noise' Premiere

79th Venice International Film Festival
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The actress dons another pair of opera gloves — this one in key lime green— to go with her plunging sheer beaded gown and layered necklaces.

Mohammed Al Turki & Alessandra Ambrosio at the 'White Noise' Premiere

79th Venice International Film Festival
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The producer and supermodel share a smile at the premiere.

Isabeli Fontana at the 'White Noise' Premiere

79th Venice International Film Festival
Andreas Rentz/Getty

The model makes a major entrance in her all-white caped ensemble.

Adam Driver & Noah Baumbach at the 'White Noise' Photocall

79th Venice International Film Festival
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The film's star and director hug it out before the screening.

Mélanie Laurent at the 'White Noise' Premiere

79th Venice International Film Festival
Andreas Rentz/Getty

The actress gets caught up in the twirl of her bulsh and gold caped gown.

Don Cheadle & Julianne Moore at a Dinner at the Venice Film Festival

79th Venice International Film Festival
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

The pals catch up (and, we assume, compliment each other's outfits) at the Cinecittà And Academy Of Motion Picture, Art & Science dinner.

Julianne Moore Arrives at the Venice Film Festival

79th Venice International Film Festival
Andreas Rentz/Getty

The actress looks every bit the jury president in her smart oversized cream Celine by Hedi Slimane suit.

Jodie Turner-Smith at a Dinner at the Venice Film Festival

Jodie Turner Smith
Daniele Venturelli/Getty

In her fringed RaisaVanessa dress, Rodo handbag and Fernando Jorge jewels, the actress channels another era — the roaring '20s — for her ensemble at the Cinecittà And Academy Of Motion Picture, Art & Science dinner.

