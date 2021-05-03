Lizzo's 33rd Birthday Celebration in Las Vegas Brought Nonstop Looks We Can't Stop Talking About

Lizzo is feelin' good as hell — and proving it in a parade of bombshell birthday outfits over the past week.

The singer celebrated her 33rd birthday on April 27 with a girl's trip to Las Vegas during which she wore nearly a dozen different looks, each one more over-the-top than the last. And luckily for us, the star made sure to share every angle of her jaw-dropping ensembles on Instagram all week long.

To kick things off, Lizzo boarded her private plane in a white Norma Kamali midi-dress that showed off every inch of her famous curves. She paired the ruched design with Stuart Weitzman sandals, a diamond choker and a bedazzled purse. "Goodmorning... God is great! I JUST FOUND OUT MY ALBUM 'CUS I LOVE U' HAS *NOT* LEFT THE BILLBOARD CHARTS SINCE IT DROPPED!!! HAPPY 2 YEARS OF BEING 100% THAT B---- YALL," the singer captioned an Instagram post.

"VEGAS—CAN YOU HANDLE THIS?" she wrote alongside photos of her second look: a custom Dolce & Gabbana chocolate-colored satin dress with a matching feather boa inspired by a baby blue version from the fashion house's spring 1995 collection.

Lizzo also modeled a custom Roberto Cavalli animal print swimsuit – but that was just the half of it. To keep the "Truth Hurts" singer's poolside look on par with the rest of her birthday week outfits, stylist Brett Alan Nelson added mounds of gold chain necklaces (also by the Italian label) and massive Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings.

The birthday girl tied three matching gold and animal print balloons to her braids for the ultimate photoshoot prop as she posed for the 'gram. "HOT GIRL BEHAVIOR," one fan wrote in the comment section.

The star later slipped on another Roberto Cavalli design, this time a black high-low dress with gold and animal print embroidery. Lizzo finished the look with matching gold jewelry, Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and what appears to be a long honey blonde wig.

"LEMME GET THESE LOOKS OFF CUS MY BDAY WEEKEND STARTS NOW 😜" she joked.

But the star didn't stop there — she also sported a custom Jean Paul Gaultier dress (the same vintage design Kim Kardashian West wore to the 2018 People's Choice Awards!), a baby blue bustier gown with floral embellishments, and a Balmain logo trench teamed with a matching purse and bucket hat.

"The most special-est time with the most special-est people ❤️❤️❤️" Lizzo wrote alongside a series of photos from the vacation.

Sad to see her outfit parade end? The star's final photo from Las Vegas was taken outside her jet with the caption "GUESS WHERE I'M HEADED NEXT?"

She landed somewhere tropical — and immediately started delivering on the vacation outfit content. Stay tuned for another weeklong series of killer 'fits.