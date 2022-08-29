All the Details on Lindsay Hubbard's Engagement Ring from Carl Radke: 'He Really Crushed It'

The nearly-4-carat diamond was designed by Nicole Rose, the star's longtime friend, with input from Radke

By
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2022 03:41 PM
Lindsay Hubbard engagement ring to Carl Radke
Photo: ADAM SZULEWSKI, OLGA LEZHEPEKOVA

Lindsay Hubbard is rocking quite the rock!

The Summer House star, 36, is on cloud nine about her weekend engagement to fellow co-star Carl Radke — and her nearly 4-carat diamond ring.

"This is the most incredible thing I have ever laid eyes on, except Carl," Hubbard told PEOPLE. "I don't think I slept at all last night, I think I just stared at this ring. It's gorgeous. He really crushed it, it could not have been more perfect."

The sparkling Nicole Rose ring features a 3.5-carat square brilliant cut cushion diamond with two half-moon diamonds on the side, making the ring 4.02 carats total.

In an Instagram Story, Hubbard shared a close-up of the stunning stone, still seemingly wowed by her new jewelry.

"Yeah, that's f—-- for real," she said, focusing on the ring, while her new fiancé walked ahead of the shot. "That's a whole lotta love."

Radke, 37, worked with New York City-based Rose, who is also a longtime friend of Hubbard's, on the ring. The two consulted on various styles, with the nature-inspired designer guiding the soon-to-be-groom.

Summer House Stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Are Engaged After Romantic Beachside Proposal — See Her Ring. Phot credit: Adam Szulewski Olga Lezhepekova
Adam Szulewski, Olga Lezhepekova

"I like to think that I'm pretty good at knowing what Lindsay likes, but I did have some help from Nicole Rose, who is an incredible jeweler and good friend of Lindsay's," Radke said. "I had picked up on a couple of things Lindsay liked and Nicole helped me narrow it down to a few stones, sent me design ideas, and created this beautiful ring."

He continued, "I'm really happy with how it turned out," Radke adds. "She means everything to me, and I wanted it to be something that was reflective of my love for her and how excited I am to take the next step."

The couple has starred on Summer House since its premiere in 2017, and have known one another for seven years, building a friendship along the way.

Romance blossomed for them last October, the two broaching the subject at Cooke and Batula's wedding on the season 6 finale of Summer House.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

They confirmed their relationship to the public in January, though their status as an official couple was news to Hubbard.

"I found out we were boyfriend and girlfriend when he went on Watch What Happens Live in January," she recalled to PEOPLE in May. "We hadn't even had that conversation together yet, but I think we both knew how serious we felt about one another that neither of us really needed to discuss it. We were both on the same page."

After the proposal, the couple went to Dockers Waterside Marina & Restaurant — one of their favorite places — where their engagement was celebrated by friends and family, including Hubbard's dad and step-mother, who flew in from Florida for their first visit to the Hamptons.

"That's when it all became real to me," Hubbard said. "Until that point, I was like, 'Is this happening right now?' But when I saw my parents and some of my best friends who don't even live in New York who had flown in, I knew it wasn't just a dream. And I just lost it. I lost it. I started hysterically crying."

Related Articles
Summer House Stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Are Engaged After Romantic Beachside Proposal — See Her Ring. Phot credit: Adam Szulewski Olga Lezhepekova
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Are Engaged! Inside the 'Summer House' Couple's Romantic Proposal
Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's Relationship Timeline
Teen Mom's Leah Messer Is Engaged to Jaylan Mobley: 'I Couldn't Imagine Myself Being Anywhere Else' Credit: Vision Stream Productions
'Teen Mom' 's Leah Messer Is Engaged to Jaylan Mobley: 'I Couldn't Imagine Myself Being Anywhere Else'
Shaun Ross and David Alan Madrick engagement
Model Shaun Ross Engaged to Actor David Alan Madrick — All the Details on Their At-Home Proposal
Beanie Feldstein engagement Bonnie Chance
All the Details of Beanie Feldstein's 'Sentimental' Diamond Engagement Ring
Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard
Summer House's Carl Radke '100 Percent' Wants to Marry Lindsay Hubbard: 'I'm in Awe of Her'
Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard
Lindsay Hubbard Reveals She and Carl Radke Are Moving in Together: 'New Chapter'
Paige DeSorbo, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard
'Summer House' 's Paige DeSorbo Was Initially Shocked by Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's Romance
Vanessa Villela—selling sunset, for her engagement shoot. photographer is Alex Evans.
See 'Selling Sunset' Star Vanessa Villela and Fiancé Nick Hardy's Romantic Engagement Photos
Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Reveals 'Where It All Started' in Romance with Carl Radke
'Summer House' 's Lindsay Hubbard Reveals 'Where It All Started' in Her Romance with Carl Radke
Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard
'Summer House' 's Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Fuel Dating Rumors with Halloween Couples Costume
Summer House
More Life, Less Stars: 'Summer House' Drops 3 Cast Members Ahead of Season 7
J Lo Ben Affleck engagement ring
Unique and Unusual Star Engagement Rings
Lindsay Hubbard
'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard Begins Process of Freezing Her Eggs After Miscarriage
Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19053 --
Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's Relationship Timeline
Shaman Durek and Princess Martha Louise
See Princess Märtha Louise's Unique Engagement Ring — and How It Honors Her Mother Queen Sonja