All the Details on Lindsay Hubbard's Engagement Ring from Carl Radke: 'He Really Crushed It'

Lindsay Hubbard is rocking quite the rock!

The Summer House star, 36, is on cloud nine about her weekend engagement to fellow co-star Carl Radke — and her nearly 4-carat diamond ring.

"This is the most incredible thing I have ever laid eyes on, except Carl," Hubbard told PEOPLE. "I don't think I slept at all last night, I think I just stared at this ring. It's gorgeous. He really crushed it, it could not have been more perfect."

The sparkling Nicole Rose ring features a 3.5-carat square brilliant cut cushion diamond with two half-moon diamonds on the side, making the ring 4.02 carats total.

In an Instagram Story, Hubbard shared a close-up of the stunning stone, still seemingly wowed by her new jewelry.

"Yeah, that's f—-- for real," she said, focusing on the ring, while her new fiancé walked ahead of the shot. "That's a whole lotta love."

Radke, 37, worked with New York City-based Rose, who is also a longtime friend of Hubbard's, on the ring. The two consulted on various styles, with the nature-inspired designer guiding the soon-to-be-groom.

"I like to think that I'm pretty good at knowing what Lindsay likes, but I did have some help from Nicole Rose, who is an incredible jeweler and good friend of Lindsay's," Radke said. "I had picked up on a couple of things Lindsay liked and Nicole helped me narrow it down to a few stones, sent me design ideas, and created this beautiful ring."

He continued, "I'm really happy with how it turned out," Radke adds. "She means everything to me, and I wanted it to be something that was reflective of my love for her and how excited I am to take the next step."

The couple has starred on Summer House since its premiere in 2017, and have known one another for seven years, building a friendship along the way.

Romance blossomed for them last October, the two broaching the subject at Cooke and Batula's wedding on the season 6 finale of Summer House.

They confirmed their relationship to the public in January, though their status as an official couple was news to Hubbard.

"I found out we were boyfriend and girlfriend when he went on Watch What Happens Live in January," she recalled to PEOPLE in May. "We hadn't even had that conversation together yet, but I think we both knew how serious we felt about one another that neither of us really needed to discuss it. We were both on the same page."

After the proposal, the couple went to Dockers Waterside Marina & Restaurant — one of their favorite places — where their engagement was celebrated by friends and family, including Hubbard's dad and step-mother, who flew in from Florida for their first visit to the Hamptons.

"That's when it all became real to me," Hubbard said. "Until that point, I was like, 'Is this happening right now?' But when I saw my parents and some of my best friends who don't even live in New York who had flown in, I knew it wasn't just a dream. And I just lost it. I lost it. I started hysterically crying."