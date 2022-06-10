All the Details on Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding Rings — She Has Two Bands!
All eyes were on Britney Spears and Sam Asghari as they tied the knot Thursday — and her ring was a head-turner, too!
After five years together, Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, wed in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles before about 60 guests, including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton.
Spears wore a gown by famed fashion house Versace and sources said she walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."
Making the union official, the couple exchanged custom bands by Stephanie Gottlieb. The bride received two platinum eternity bands to complement her engagement ring. The first is classic round diamond band in a shared prong setting, and the second a marquise diamond band set east-west in a bezel eternity band. The gems in both bands are just under two carats in total weight per ring.
In a classic choice, the groom got a classic platinum 5mm band with comfort fit.
On Spears' gown, Versace tells PEOPLE, "Crafted in a delicate white silk cady, the design features a portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and comes together with a stream of pearl buttons. The seamline of the bodice follows the corset boning that narrows at the waist. The column silhouette is cut with a front leg-slit, while the back pleats from the waist cascade into a three-meter train."
"The veil is crafted from four and a half meters of silk tulle trimmed in silk satin," the fashion house adds. "Look was completed with tulle gloves embellished with pearls and matching white satin pumps."
As for Asghari, "The black wool tuxedo features a double-breasted peak lapel jacket with silk satin details, and pants with a banded belt at the waist. A white shirt with traditional smoking collar was paired with a matching black, silk bowtie," the say. "The look is completed with black loafers."
Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the longtime couple said "I do" Thursday night in Los Angeles.
"I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way," Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, told PEOPLE after the ceremony. "I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can't wait for the future they will build together."
Ahead of the festivities, an insider revealed that the "Gimme More" singer had been envisioning her wedding day for nearly nine months.
"Britney started planning and dreaming about her wedding shortly after she got engaged in November," the source said. "It's a huge deal to her that she is finally able to get married. She wants it to be perfect."