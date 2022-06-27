All the Details of Beanie Feldstein's 'Sentimental' Diamond Engagement Ring

Michelle Oh, the jeweler who made Beanie Feldstein’s engagement ring, shared the meaningful story behind the custom design with a close-up snapshot on Instagram

Beanie Feldstein is "so grateful" for her stunning engagement ring from fiancé Bonnie Chance Roberts.

On Saturday, Michelle Oh, the London-based based jeweler who designed the star's gorgeous diamond ring, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram revealing the "sentimental" details behind the star's engagement band.

"Bonnie told me that she wanted to create the most special ring possible. Something that was kind of vintage inspired in aesthetic and really one of a kind, like a rare flower in bloom 💐," Oh wrote of Feldstein's fiancé.

She continued, "The back and the inside of the ring is just as beautiful as the outside, and we were also able to incorporate a very sentimental little diamond to the inside of the ring which used to feature on Bonnie's mum's ring ♥️ it's details like these that make a ring extra special."

The Impeachment: American Crime Story actress, 29, shared her love for the ring in the post's comment section, writing, "the most beautiful ring to ever exist i'm so grateful." Roberts also commented, "Beyond my dreams and imagination! Most perfect ring for the most perfect girl @beaniefeldstein ❤️❤️."

The details come days after the Funny Girl star announced her engagement to the Hollywood producer with a series of heartwarming Instagram photos she captioned, "I do, bon" and she added on her Instagram Story, "you make me happier than i knew was possible. i love you."

The surprise proposal also follows Feldstein's 29th birthday. Roberts shared responded with her own Instagram post, writing, "Happy Birthday @beaniefeldstein. I do, too!"

Feldstein and Roberts met during filming of 2019's How to Build a Girl.

Since then, the couple has shared their love for each other on social media. Back in December, in honor of Roberts' birthday, Feldstein posted a cute selfie of the two, writing, "happy birthday to the best thing to ever happen to me and also the world. happy birthday to human magic. happy birthday to the love of my life. happy birthday to @bonnie_chance."