'Okurrr!' All Of The Show-Stopping Looks Cardi B 'Served Cold' at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B is turning Paris into the City of “Looks!”

The rapper, 26, transformed the sidewalks of Paris into her own couture catwakl, sitting front row at shows like Chanel and Thom Browne, and stepping out wearing one jaw-dropping outfit after the next.

“I heard you bitches were missing me at Fashion Week New York,” the Hustlers actress said in a hilarious video posted to her Instagram. “I’m here to serve it to you motherf—ers, and serve it to you cold.”

And Cardi kept her promise, from her head-to-toe Richard Quinn floral ensemble to Nicolas Jebran grape-hued latex dress and boots. See every one of statement looks Cardi “served cold” at Paris Fashion Week, below.

For her entrance into PFW, Cardi B posted an Instagram video of her strutting across the street in a head-to-toe green and blue look by Richard Quinn, which debuted in last season’s show and was worn by Karlie Kloss in British Vogue’s July Issue. The full six-piece ensemble featured a belted coat, pleated midi skirt, gloves, skin-tight boots, a face mask and head wrap. In true Cardi B fashion, the rapper showed the style sacrifices she will make, including blindly walking in the street. “Make sure a car don’t hit me, ’cause a bitch can’t see,” she added in the video.

On Sunday evening, Cardi had a night out in Paris looking like a piece of art, thanks to her stylist Kollin Carter. The rapper donned an Edda Gimnes fur-cuffed paint-print coat, with a matching hat, bag and boots. She paired the Edda pieces with a custom Aliétte sheer bodysuit.

Remember Cardi’s red infinity-train gown from the 2019 Met Gala? The memorable creation can be accredited to designer Thom Browne, who the rapper supported at PFW for her appearance at the show. But sitting front row, and next to Anna Wintour nonetheless, Cardi chose a more professional look by the designer. Cardi arrived wearing a gray puff-sleeved peplum blazer with a sheer corset, puffed charcoal midi skirt, platform black oxford shoes and an oversized crocodile bag. “The teacher,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper coined her full Thom Brown look, which she finished with a pair of small circle-frame glasses.

Next up, Cardi showed off her figure for a night out on the town, donning a skin-tight royal purple latex long-sleeve dress with a one-sided train by Nicolas Jebran. For her multi-course meal at César Paris, she styled her revealing dress with matching thigh-high boots from the label and hoop earrings from Princesa Pilar.

To finish Paris Fashion Week, Cardi attended the Chanel show wearing an ensemble from the fashion house costing more than $30,000. The chic-yet-sophisticated Chanel look featured a black, white and gold plaid tweed jumpsuit (previously modeled by Cara Delevingne on the runway) and houndstooth duster coat. The ruffle trim on the jumpsuit drew attention to Cardi’s white and gold “double c” chain belt. She finished the look with a black handbag with gold chains.

As PFW came to a close, the singer says it was a “dream.” And while this season’s fashion month is over, Cardi’s stop-and-stare looks are only beginning. “I’ll be doing the Vogue panel on October the 10th! See you there,” she announced in an Instagram caption.