Target Shoppers Love This $35 Workout Dress So Much, They're Demanding It in More Colors
If you already have an abundance of leggings and biker shorts in your dresser drawers and are looking for something new to add to your workout wardrobe, it's never a bad idea to throw some dresses in the mix. Especially from the All in Motion collection at Target. The activewear line includes clothing made from comfortable and stretchy fabrics that are size-inclusive and have customers demanding for more.
One piece you need on your radar is this Train Knit workout dress, as it's ideal for both everyday wear and low-intensity exercises. It has built-in spandex shorts — with pockets! — and features a stylish A-line silhouette with a crisscross back.
"This dress is a must-buy! The built-in biker shorts do not ride up, have built-in pockets, PLUS pockets in the actual dress part," says one satisfied customer. "It also has a very nice built-in bra. I wish All in Motion made this in more colors. It's perfect for working out in, wearing to the ball fields, golf course, or just simply running errands."
The popular dress is currently only available in two shades (black and white), and they're already selling out in some sizes. Several other five-star reviewers say they love this dress so much, they're actually demanding it be restocked in new colors. But, for now, black and white are versatile shades you can pair with practically anything. Plus, with a Target Red Card, you can save five percent on the dress, and all of your future purchases. (If you're not already a member, you can sign up here.)
Whether you whip out this comfy workout dress from Target to play tennis with a friend, go for a walk around the park, or just lounge at home, it's a must-have for summer. The $35 find is bound to sell out soon, but if you act fast, you can still add one to your activewear collection.
