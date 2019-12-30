Nordstrom Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This Tunic, and It's on Sale for Just $25 Right Now

Image zoom

When you find something you love, you buy it in every color, right? Nordstrom shoppers are doing just that with this henley tunic top. Currently on sale for 40 percent off during the department store’s Half-Yearly Sale, this flowy tunic is loved so much by Nordies customers, nearly 3,000 of them gave it a perfect five-star rating.

So what’s all the hype about? The All in Favor Perfect Henley Top is made from a drapey polyester fabric that’s lightweight, breathable, and super comfortable. Its V-neck silhouette and roll-tab sleeves are sophisticated touches that are still subtle enough for everyday wear.

Available in black, ivory, rose, and a grayish-lavender, the tunic can be dressed up or down. As one customer said, “It’s very light, comfy, and versatile. I wear it tucked in with ankle pants (sometimes with a sweater too), tucked in the front with jeans, or I wear it long and flowy over leggings with tall boots.”

Another Nordstrom customer wrote, “LOVE this tunic. It’s a great length to wear with leggings, but looks great with jeans as well… I own this in several colors and love them all!” Added a third: “I bought my mom three for Christmas!”

Since the All in Favor Perfect Henley Tunic top is on sale for just $25, you can shop it in all four colors guilt-free! Add this must-have style to your shopping cart (and anything else you want from the Half-Yearly Sale) before the price jumps back up on January 2.

All in Favor Perfect Henley Tunic, $24.90 (orig. $42)