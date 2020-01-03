All About the Pear-Shaped Engagement Ring Wilmer Valderrama Proposed to Amanda Pacheco With    

Image zoom Amanda Pacheco/Instagram (2)

As Sex and the City fans will remember, Carrie Bradshaw famously panicked over the possibility of then boyfriend Aidan Shaw proposing with a pear-cut diamond ring during season four of the hit HBO series. With the disapproval of New York City’s ultimate fashionista, it of course got a bad rap.

But almost 20 years later, the unique shape is making a comeback, thanks to Kelly Dodd, Cardi B, Natalia Vodianova and, most recently, Wilmer Valderrama’s fiancée Amanda Pacheco, who have all debuted pear-cut engagement rings in recent months.

On New Year’s Day, Valderrama popped the question to his model girlfriend in San Diego with an on-trend pear-shaped solitaire diamond ring set in on a pavé band.

“The diamond looks to be about 4 carats and would retail for anywhere up to $100,000,” Mary Frances Joseph of privately owned jeweler Shane Co. told PEOPLE.

“It’s a new decade, and the stigma against pear-shaped diamonds promoted by Carrie Bradshaw back in 2001 is long gone,” she said.

RELATED: Wilmer Valderrama Reveals That ’70s Show Cast Have Discussed a Follow-Up Movie

“Brides continue to love unique, fancy-shaped diamonds like pears for their engagement rings, especially as they tend to look larger and add a sense of personality to their ring,” Joseph added.

Image zoom David Livingston/Getty Images

The NCIS actor announced the news on social media, sharing a photo of himself down on one knee in front of a gorgeous seaside backdrop on Instagram.

“It’s just us now,’” he captioned the post on Jan. 2, adding the date of their engagement, “01-01-2020.”

On her own Instagram, Pacheco — who is also a scuba diver — posted the same photo and caption, along with a second photo that showed off her diamond ring.

RELATED: Wilmer Valderrama Says His Production Company Aims to Empower People to Tell Their Own Stories

The couple was first linked in April 2019, when they were seen shopping in Los Angeles. In June, they stepped out together in France for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s wedding celebrations.

Valderrama dated singer Demi Lovato for six years before breaking up in June 2016.

Image zoom Ethan Miller/Getty

“After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship,” their breakup statement read. “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends.”

“We will always be supportive of one another,” the message continued. “Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years. With only love, Wilmer & Demi.”

Since their split, Lovato and Valderrama have remained close friends.