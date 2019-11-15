All About RHOC Star Kelly Dodd's Massive Engagement Ring (That She Picked Out Herself!)

Kelly Dodd is known for her larger than life personality, and now she’s got an engagement ring to match it!

After getting engaged to Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal in New York City earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Orange County gave PEOPLE a closer look at her pear-shaped diamond ring at the Moxy Chelsea’s ‘Guess Who, B*tch!’ game night in honor of BravoCon.

“I picked it out from the Diamond District in New York,” Dodd, 44, told PEOPLE at the event, where she partied with Leventhal, and fellow Housewives franchise stars Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Emily Simpson and LeeAnne Locken. “I’ve been engaged four times. I’ve always had round [rings], so I wanted something different that’s going to separate my past relationships.”

“I just picked it out; I didn’t know what his budget was,” she added.

Dodd first showed off her new bling on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, announcing the happy news in a video with Leventhal, 59, at his New York City apartment, which he filled with flowers and champagne. “I got engaged!” she shared.

The reality star said in the video while holding up her hand to show off the diamond ring: “Look at that, it’s a little big. Engaged!”

Image zoom Moxy Chelsea

Image zoom Kelly Dodd at Moxy Chelsea’s “Guess Who B*tch” Game Night with Rick Leventhal, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Emily Simpson and LeeAnne Locken.

“You deserve a big ring,” her husband-to-be then told her as he cuddled up behind her.

“Oh my God, look at that, right there. Look at how he did it!” Dodd said, turning the camera to show off a cozy outdoor fireplace and two wine glasses. “Look how badass that ring is. BAM!”

She also shared the news in an Instagram post, writing alongside a photo of the engaged couple, “I can’t believe I just got engaged !! @rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince.”

Image zoom Kelly Dodd Instagram

Image zoom Kelly Dodd Instagram

Image zoom Kelly Dodd Instagram

“I’m beyond excited for our future together,” the reality star told PEOPLE. “Rick is my best friend. My partner in crime. I’m so in love. I can’t believe this happened to me. I feel like I just won the lottery.”

The couple met earlier in the summer through Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer at a party in the Hamptons. They’ve since gone on vacation together in Europe, visiting Italy’s Amalfi coast and Amsterdam.

A source previously told PEOPLE of their romance, “They’ve known one another for a short time but it’s been a very deep connection.”

Image zoom Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images;Craig Barritt/Getty Images

“They are in love. It’s special. They have great chemistry,” said the source.

“He is amazing. He is hot, über smart. We laugh so much and we say the exact same things at the same time. He is worldly, generous with me, and most importantly, loving. I’m so happy,” Dodd previously told PEOPLE.

–with reporting by Colleen Kratofil and Shay Spence