How Quinta Brunson's Makeup Pro Created Her 'Soft Glow' For the Star's 'Saturday Night Live' Debut (Exclusive)

Quinta Brunson's makeup artist Renée Loiz shares how the Abbott Elementary star got glam for her debut on comedy's biggest stage

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

and
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields

Jackie Fields is the Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. A Tufts University and Parsons School of Design alum, she joined the brand as an editorial assistant in 2005 and has previously held the titles of reporter, writer-reporter, writer, editor, and senior editor. In 2009, she reported the magazine's first BeautyWatch page. During the last 12 years, she has focused almost entirely on beauty – specifically celebrity and market trends. Jackie most enjoys heading up the brand's annual drugstore Beauty Awards. When she is not reporting, writing, and editing content, she is testing fragrances, lipsticks, and products for 4c hair or catering to her beloved English Bulldog, Bowie.

Published on April 3, 2023 05:42 PM
Quinta Brunson SNL photo diary. Images courtesy of Renée Loiz
Photo: Courtesy of Renée Loiz
01 of 08

Introducing, Quinta Brunson

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Quinta Brunson, Lil Yachty Episode 1842 -- Pictured: Host Quinta Brunson during the Monologue on Saturday, April 1, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Will Heath/NBC via Getty

After nearly sweeping awards season, Abbott Elementary all-star (she's creator, writer, star and more) Quinta Brunson brought her talents to Saturday Night Live to host the legendary show for the very first time.

Ahead, her makeup artist Renée Loiz – who's worked with Brunson "nonstop" since 2021 – walks PEOPLE exclusively through her steps to achieving the star's subtle yet statement-making glam for her major monologue.

02 of 08

The Story Behind the Makeup

Quinta Brunson SNL photo diary. Images courtesy of Renée Loiz
Courtesy of Renée Loiz

"Quinta's look was inspired by her beautiful golden-bronzed complexion. She has amazing skin and I wanted that to be the focus," Loiz tells PEOPLE.

"For Saturday Night Live, I didn't want to go too heavy on her glam, but rather make her makeup (using ICONIC London products) more approachable for the audience," she adds, noting that the look also had to have the ability to adjusted seamlessly throughout the show.

03 of 08

Get Your Glow On

Quinta Brunson SNL photo diary. Images courtesy of Renée Loiz
Courtesy of Renée Loiz

The goal: "soft glam" says Loiz. The pro prepped her skin with the Underglow Blurring Primer, which she raves is "definitely a new staple in my kit!"

Extra coverage came courtesy of the Super Smoother Blurring Skin Tint, a buildable formula that Loiz applauds for its color range, and the Radiance Booster, a lightweight tint that creates a dewy radiance. (Pro tip: Loiz mixed together to give Brunson medium-to-full coverage.)

04 of 08

Multi-Task, but Make it Glam

Quinta Brunson SNL photo diary. Images courtesy of Renée Loiz
Courtesy of Renée Loiz

Brunson's dewy complexion set, Loiz focused on a smokey eye look that packed a punch yet was made "easy to change during each skit when needed."

Loiz explains: "I brushed the Cayenne Pepper shade from the Multi-Icon Eyeshadow Palette in the crease, then glided the Glaze Dual Ended Eyeshadow Crayon in Volcanic on her eyelid, followed by a layering of Cocoa Brown [from the same palette]. For a pop of color, I patted on the Wildflower Glaze Crayon in the center of the eyelid." Loiz also coated Brunson's lashes with the Triple Threat Mascara for extra length and dimension.

Meanwhile, celebrity hairstylist Alexander Armand worked on Brunson's locks, which he flat-ironed into a straight down hairdo for the show.

05 of 08

More Makeup MVPs

Quinta Brunson SNL photo diary. Images courtesy of Renée Loiz
Courtesy of Renée Loiz

Another all-star product in Loiz's makeup kit was the Silk Glow Blush and Highlight Duo, which gave Brunson's cheeks a pop of color and a natural sheen.

"Quinta loves her cheeks to have a dewy flush, so I created a custom color using a mix of the Sheer Cream Blushes in Power Pink and Berry Boom and the duo in Coral Glow. The glow was otherworldly!"

06 of 08

The Last Swipe

Quinta Brunson SNL photo diary. Images courtesy of Renée Loiz
Courtesy of Renée Loiz

Brunson's lips were lined with different lip pencils that mimicked her own natural lip color to make it easy to switch things up throughout the night, says Loiz.

"I kept her lips neutral using the Fuller Pout Sculpting Lip Liners, lining the lips with T.T.Y.N. and Sister Sister to fill them in. I brushed on the Lustre Lip Oil in She's a Peach for a subtle sheen."

07 of 08

The Dream Team

Quinta Brunson SNL photo diary. Images courtesy of Renée Loiz
Courtesy of Renée Loiz

"The best part about creating this look was seeing how well these products worked on Quinta's skin. I loved how her complexion had this inner glow that radiated throughout the show!" says Loiz.

Brunson completed her look with a sleek hairstyle and a custom Christian Siriano suit styled by her wardrobe collaborator Bryon Javar (right).

08 of 08

The Pre-Showtime Selfie

Quinta Brunson SNL photo diary. Images courtesy of Renée Loiz
Courtesy of Renée Loiz

The host of the night posed for a mirror selfie with her style squad (from left to right: Loiz, Armand and Javar) before taking center stage.

