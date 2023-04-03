How Quinta Brunson's Makeup Pro Created Her 'Soft Glow' For the Star's 'Saturday Night Live' Debut (Exclusive)

01 of 08 Introducing, Quinta Brunson Will Heath/NBC via Getty After nearly sweeping awards season, Abbott Elementary all-star (she's creator, writer, star and more) Quinta Brunson brought her talents to Saturday Night Live to host the legendary show for the very first time. Ahead, her makeup artist Renée Loiz – who's worked with Brunson "nonstop" since 2021 – walks PEOPLE exclusively through her steps to achieving the star's subtle yet statement-making glam for her major monologue.

02 of 08 The Story Behind the Makeup Courtesy of Renée Loiz "Quinta's look was inspired by her beautiful golden-bronzed complexion. She has amazing skin and I wanted that to be the focus," Loiz tells PEOPLE. "For Saturday Night Live, I didn't want to go too heavy on her glam, but rather make her makeup (using ICONIC London products) more approachable for the audience," she adds, noting that the look also had to have the ability to adjusted seamlessly throughout the show.

03 of 08 Get Your Glow On Courtesy of Renée Loiz The goal: "soft glam" says Loiz. The pro prepped her skin with the Underglow Blurring Primer, which she raves is "definitely a new staple in my kit!" Extra coverage came courtesy of the Super Smoother Blurring Skin Tint, a buildable formula that Loiz applauds for its color range, and the Radiance Booster, a lightweight tint that creates a dewy radiance. (Pro tip: Loiz mixed together to give Brunson medium-to-full coverage.)

04 of 08 Multi-Task, but Make it Glam Courtesy of Renée Loiz Brunson's dewy complexion set, Loiz focused on a smokey eye look that packed a punch yet was made "easy to change during each skit when needed." Loiz explains: "I brushed the Cayenne Pepper shade from the Multi-Icon Eyeshadow Palette in the crease, then glided the Glaze Dual Ended Eyeshadow Crayon in Volcanic on her eyelid, followed by a layering of Cocoa Brown [from the same palette]. For a pop of color, I patted on the Wildflower Glaze Crayon in the center of the eyelid." Loiz also coated Brunson's lashes with the Triple Threat Mascara for extra length and dimension. Meanwhile, celebrity hairstylist Alexander Armand worked on Brunson's locks, which he flat-ironed into a straight down hairdo for the show.

05 of 08 More Makeup MVPs Courtesy of Renée Loiz Another all-star product in Loiz's makeup kit was the Silk Glow Blush and Highlight Duo, which gave Brunson's cheeks a pop of color and a natural sheen. "Quinta loves her cheeks to have a dewy flush, so I created a custom color using a mix of the Sheer Cream Blushes in Power Pink and Berry Boom and the duo in Coral Glow. The glow was otherworldly!"

06 of 08 The Last Swipe Courtesy of Renée Loiz Brunson's lips were lined with different lip pencils that mimicked her own natural lip color to make it easy to switch things up throughout the night, says Loiz. "I kept her lips neutral using the Fuller Pout Sculpting Lip Liners, lining the lips with T.T.Y.N. and Sister Sister to fill them in. I brushed on the Lustre Lip Oil in She's a Peach for a subtle sheen."

07 of 08 The Dream Team Courtesy of Renée Loiz "The best part about creating this look was seeing how well these products worked on Quinta's skin. I loved how her complexion had this inner glow that radiated throughout the show!" says Loiz. Brunson completed her look with a sleek hairstyle and a custom Christian Siriano suit styled by her wardrobe collaborator Bryon Javar (right).