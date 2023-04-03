Lifestyle Style How Quinta Brunson's Makeup Pro Created Her 'Soft Glow' For the Star's 'Saturday Night Live' Debut (Exclusive) Quinta Brunson's makeup artist Renée Loiz shares how the Abbott Elementary star got glam for her debut on comedy's biggest stage By Michelle Lee Michelle Lee Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Jackie Fields Jackie Fields Instagram Jackie Fields is the Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. A Tufts University and Parsons School of Design alum, she joined the brand as an editorial assistant in 2005 and has previously held the titles of reporter, writer-reporter, writer, editor, and senior editor. In 2009, she reported the magazine's first BeautyWatch page. During the last 12 years, she has focused almost entirely on beauty – specifically celebrity and market trends. Jackie most enjoys heading up the brand's annual drugstore Beauty Awards. When she is not reporting, writing, and editing content, she is testing fragrances, lipsticks, and products for 4c hair or catering to her beloved English Bulldog, Bowie. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 3, 2023 05:42 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Courtesy of Renée Loiz 01 of 08 Introducing, Quinta Brunson Will Heath/NBC via Getty After nearly sweeping awards season, Abbott Elementary all-star (she's creator, writer, star and more) Quinta Brunson brought her talents to Saturday Night Live to host the legendary show for the very first time. Ahead, her makeup artist Renée Loiz – who's worked with Brunson "nonstop" since 2021 – walks PEOPLE exclusively through her steps to achieving the star's subtle yet statement-making glam for her major monologue. 02 of 08 The Story Behind the Makeup Courtesy of Renée Loiz "Quinta's look was inspired by her beautiful golden-bronzed complexion. She has amazing skin and I wanted that to be the focus," Loiz tells PEOPLE. "For Saturday Night Live, I didn't want to go too heavy on her glam, but rather make her makeup (using ICONIC London products) more approachable for the audience," she adds, noting that the look also had to have the ability to adjusted seamlessly throughout the show. 03 of 08 Get Your Glow On Courtesy of Renée Loiz The goal: "soft glam" says Loiz. The pro prepped her skin with the Underglow Blurring Primer, which she raves is "definitely a new staple in my kit!" Extra coverage came courtesy of the Super Smoother Blurring Skin Tint, a buildable formula that Loiz applauds for its color range, and the Radiance Booster, a lightweight tint that creates a dewy radiance. (Pro tip: Loiz mixed together to give Brunson medium-to-full coverage.) 04 of 08 Multi-Task, but Make it Glam Courtesy of Renée Loiz Brunson's dewy complexion set, Loiz focused on a smokey eye look that packed a punch yet was made "easy to change during each skit when needed." Loiz explains: "I brushed the Cayenne Pepper shade from the Multi-Icon Eyeshadow Palette in the crease, then glided the Glaze Dual Ended Eyeshadow Crayon in Volcanic on her eyelid, followed by a layering of Cocoa Brown [from the same palette]. For a pop of color, I patted on the Wildflower Glaze Crayon in the center of the eyelid." Loiz also coated Brunson's lashes with the Triple Threat Mascara for extra length and dimension. Meanwhile, celebrity hairstylist Alexander Armand worked on Brunson's locks, which he flat-ironed into a straight down hairdo for the show. 05 of 08 More Makeup MVPs Courtesy of Renée Loiz Another all-star product in Loiz's makeup kit was the Silk Glow Blush and Highlight Duo, which gave Brunson's cheeks a pop of color and a natural sheen. "Quinta loves her cheeks to have a dewy flush, so I created a custom color using a mix of the Sheer Cream Blushes in Power Pink and Berry Boom and the duo in Coral Glow. The glow was otherworldly!" 06 of 08 The Last Swipe Courtesy of Renée Loiz Brunson's lips were lined with different lip pencils that mimicked her own natural lip color to make it easy to switch things up throughout the night, says Loiz. "I kept her lips neutral using the Fuller Pout Sculpting Lip Liners, lining the lips with T.T.Y.N. and Sister Sister to fill them in. I brushed on the Lustre Lip Oil in She's a Peach for a subtle sheen." 07 of 08 The Dream Team Courtesy of Renée Loiz "The best part about creating this look was seeing how well these products worked on Quinta's skin. I loved how her complexion had this inner glow that radiated throughout the show!" says Loiz. Brunson completed her look with a sleek hairstyle and a custom Christian Siriano suit styled by her wardrobe collaborator Bryon Javar (right). 08 of 08 The Pre-Showtime Selfie Courtesy of Renée Loiz The host of the night posed for a mirror selfie with her style squad (from left to right: Loiz, Armand and Javar) before taking center stage.