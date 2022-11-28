All About Olivia Culpo's 4 Siblings

Meet the Culpo clan!

Olivia Culpo is the middle child of five siblings which include older brother Pete, older sister Aurora younger brother Gus and younger sister Sophia.

Since winning Miss Universe in 2012, Culpo has lived her life in the public eye. But most recently, the fashion influencer brought her entire family — including her parents, Susan and Peter — into the spotlight with their new TLC series titled The Culpo Sisters.

While the show mainly centers around People StyleWatch cover stars Olivia, Aurora and Sophia — shining a light on their "career highs and lows, love, heartbreak and major life-changing decisions" — it also gives an inside look into the hilarious family dynamic of the Rhode Island natives.

"With the support from their brothers and parents, the series follows the trio as they navigate through career highs and lows, love, heartbreak and major life-changing decisions. But, no matter how big the stage gets, the Culpos know, family always comes first," a press release for the show notes.

Between her siblings' respective careers and where they fall in the family, here's everything to know about Olivia's four siblings.

Pete Culpo

Olivia Culpo Instagram

Pete is the eldest of the Culpo siblings and lives a less public lifestyle compared to his sisters. Although he doesn't cater to a social media following of millions like Aurora, Olivia and Sophia, he entertains an audience in a different way.

Having grown up in a family of classical musicians, Pete pursued a passion for music and is currently a bassist in two different bands. He plays in a cover band called Future Dads and a '90s alternative tribute band called Be Kind, Rewind.

In June 2019, Pete married Katie Trainor after a nine-year relationship. They welcomed a daughter together in November 2021. While Pete doesn't share many photos of his baby on his own Instagram, Olivia has posted some sweet auntie moments on her personal page with her niece.

Aurora Culpo

Aurora Culpo Instagram

Aurora is the oldest of the Culpo sisters, the second eldest of the Culpo siblings and the established "family boss." Prior to pursing a career in social media, she working in the field of behavior analysis and special education for many years after studying teaching at Fairfield University in Connecticut.

She eventually moved to the west coast with her sisters, who all live in California now. Similar to Olivia and Sophia, she's solidified a name for herself as a beauty and fashion social media influencer — a career that she transitioned into after having kids of her own.

"Now a days I use my professional skills in a totally different way by digging deep into what makes people tick, connecting with my community and sharing what's keeping me most sane during these early years of raising babies which is so joyful but so tough at times," wrote Aurora on her blog.

Aurora Culpo Instagram

In addition to beauty and style, Aurora considers herself a "wellness junkie," per her Instagram bio. She promotes nutritious tips and fitness-focused videos. According to her blog, she "loves fitness," but she's "not giving up carbs." She also shared that her dream is to create a cookbook.

Aurora is the mother of two and the only Culpo sister to have kids. She is mom to 4-year-old son Remi Berkeley, and 2-year-old daughter Solei Marie. She shares them both with estranged husband Michael "Mikey" Bortone. She was married to the Survivor alum for three years before filing for divorce in April.

Gus Culpo

Olivia Culpo Instagram

Gus is the fourth eldest in the Culpo family and the youngest of the two brothers. He makes several appearances on his sisters' social media pages, but still lives a life out of the public eye compared to them. Like his older brother Pete and sister Olivia, he's a talented musician, specifically on the piano.

In addition to his musical hobby, Gus is an athlete and played baseball at the University of Southern California. Currently, he's living at home with his parents while pursuing a masters degree in education at the University of Rhode Island. Simultaneously, he works at his family's restaurants, per an episode of The Culpo Sisters.

Sophia Culpo

Sophia Culpo Instagram

Sophia is Olivia's younger sister, the youngest of the Culpo siblings and the established "peacemaker" of the family. Like her older sisters, Sophia has pursued a career in the fashion and beauty space. Outside of modeling — and "stealing" her older sisters' clothes, as the girls playfully joked in the TLC series — she works with and promotes different brands to her large following on social media.

Among those brands include Savage x Fenty, for which serves as one of its ambassadors. In addition to her fashion-forward posts on Instagram, she takes her followers through her daily morning routines with "Get Ready with Me" videos.

In addition, Sophia prides herself in prioritizing her health and wellness. She often influences her followers to do the same by sharing tips and tricks online. Sophia pursued a degree in nutrition at Boston University, inspired in part due to struggles with migraines and digestion issues growing up.

Sophia Culpo Instagram

As for her relationship status, Sophia — like her sister Olivia, who is now dating Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey — is currently in a romance with NFL player Braxton Berrios, a wide receiver on the New York Jets.

Although the couple didn't make their romance official until February 2021, they have known each other for years prior. In fact, they randomly crossed paths at Sophia's 2018 bachelorette party, per an Instagram Story Sophia posted in January 2021.

Watch The Culpo Sisters on TLC on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes are available to stream on discovery+ the same day.