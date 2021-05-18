Inside New Mom Naomi Campbell's Life Before Welcoming Her First Child

In the months leading up to the announcement, the fashion icon and entrepreneur has been busy shooting magazine covers and fashion campaigns, walking major runways, continuing her charity work and growing her YouTube channel.

Campbell told MarketWatch in 2019, "I think not just women [but] everyone should create what they want. If you want to do something don't just sit and wait for the phone to ring; you have to create it yourself."

And the supermodel's done exactly that. She's been at the top of her game after more than 30 years in the industry and is still the reigning catwalk queen today.

In January, Campbell walked the Fendi Couture show and a few months later, joined forces with other '90s icons including Helena Christensen, Carolyn Murphy, Shalom Harlow and Karen Elson to celebrate Michael Kors' 50th anniversary and present the label's Fall/Winter 2021 collection in New York City's Times Square.

Naomi Campbell is seen walking in the Michael Kors fashion show in Times Square on April 8, 2021 in New York City Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Then she made waves posing topless for the cover of i-D magazine's Spring issue, where she brought the crew to her home in Kenya to shoot with a team of "young creatives that are all my skin color."

"When you see these images, I hope you see that Kenya is beautiful, that Africa is beautiful. I think people now are going to really open their minds and start to understand that real beauty is in Africa," she said while in Kenya after spending time amid the pandemic in New York City and London. "There are so many gems, so many hidden secrets. I've been coming here since 1994 and I'm still discovering things."

Over the past few years, the star has also made a point to open up to her fans and followers, giving them an inside look at her everyday life on her popular YouTube channel. "I decided that I want to share more of me with you. You get to see me as a real person and the things that mean a lot to me," Campbell explained in her first video (uploaded on Nov. 28, 2018). "It's taken me a long time to get to this point...But this is the day we live in, and I want to share the things that I've learned."

She's since used the channel to post behind-the-scenes videos from high-profile photo shoots, reminisce on memories of her inspiring friends including Michael Jackson and Nelson Mandela and educate subscribers on her African heritage, politics, social justice issues, the history of the fashion industry and more.

Later, the star launched a YouTube series entitled "No Filter with Naomi," and has interviewed everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow and Cindy Crawford to Anna Wintour and Pharrell Williams about their life and career.

In addition to adding motherhood to her to-do list, she's currently involved with her organization, Fashion For Relief, which partners with charities all over the world to raise funds and share their message. And she's teaming up with fellow icons Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington for an Apple TV+ docuseries about their journey to stardom entitled "The Supermodels" (a release date has not yet been announced).

Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington Credit: Paul Massey/Shutterstock

During her i-D interview, she teased that 2021 was going to be her best year yet.

"At the end of 2020, my main reflections were on the need for us to move upward and forward. We have to rise to every challenge and walk through it. And we will get through it," she shared. "2021 is going to be a great year, we've just got a few more bumps to get through first. Nothing disappears overnight, but we just need to get through this first quarter. After that, I believe that this is going to be an amazing year. Actually, I don't just believe it will be; I feel it will be."

On Tuesday, Campbell announced that she welcomed her first child on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo holding the infant's feet.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," the model captioned the post. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

In the comment section, several famous friends congratulated Campbell on becoming a parent, including Zoë Saldana, who wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!"

Marc Jacobs commented, "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around. ❤️❤️❤️"

In May 2017, Campbell told Evening Standard magazine she has thought about becoming a mother but wasn't in a rush to make it happen at a specific time. "I think about having children all the time," she said at the time. "But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want."