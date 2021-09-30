Lena Dunham's 3 Wedding Looks Were Inspired by Claudia Schiffer, Pattie Boyd and Sharon Tate

Lena Dunham's whirlwind pandemic romance had a fairytale ending thanks in part to not one, not two, but three custom Christopher Kane wedding dresses.

The Girls creator, 35, tied the knot to musician boyfriend Luis Felber, also 35, earlier this month at Soho's Union Club in front of about 60 friends and family, including bridesmaids Tommy Dorfman and Taylor Swift. Before the ceremony, guests were all required to take COVID tests and present proof of vaccination, Vogue reports.

"I'm immune compromised, so I take COVID restrictions really seriously. But it's important to both of us," Dunham told Vogue.

Despite the obstacles of wedding planning during COVID, Dunham shared: "You know, my girlfriends have had to deal with a lot of not-so-happy things with me in our adulthood, so to be able to celebrate something joyful and use it as an excuse to be together was very special."

When it came time to choose a wedding dress designer Dunham turned to Scottish-born, London-based designer Christopher Kane, who she collaborated with at the 2019 "Camp"-themed Met Gala. Dunham and Jemima Kirke attended with Kane, wearing latex gloves and minidresses that read Rubberist and Looner.

"I knew she loved the '60s, and she was looking at brides like Sharon Tate, June Carter Cash, and Priscilla Presley. There's also something about the Holy Communion world, even though she's Jewish," Kane told Vogue of collaborating with Dunham on her dream wedding day looks. "For me, growing up in Scotland, it was a big deal. Your Holy Communion and the perfect little dress. It was so weird that children were dressed up in these bridal outfits. We liked that subversive world. That's what Lena loves too."

For her ceremony dress, the star was inspired by what the Beatles' wives wore when they got married at Town Hall, joking that it soon evolved into a mix of June Carter Cash-meets-Priscilla Presley-meets-coal miner's daughter-inspired.

"Then Christopher was like, 'You look like you're either at a first Communion or a Madame Alexander doll,'" Dunham told Vogue.

Lena Dunham and Lu Felber Wedding Credit: Jonny Ruff

Dunham also shared that Kane sent a photo of Claudia Schiffer walking in a Versace show to hairstylist Ken O'Rourke and makeup artist Amanda Grossman to reference for her wedding day glam.

"It was a light lip, cat-eye, lots of lashes, and then this bow in her hair. The only thing I truly knew I wanted was to have a bow on top of my head," the actress said. "I added some Pattie Boyd references from her wedding to George Harrison, and then I added some Sharon Tate references as well. She had the best wedding dress in history."

As for accessories, Dunham wore Miu Miu kitten heels because she's "not great" at walking in pumps or platforms. She added a bejeweled "L" pin to her half up, half down hairstyle and carried a Lego soldier that belonged to a friend's son for her "something borrowed."

The bride's second dress featured embroidery on the bodice and goblet-like sleeves. It was modeled after a runway look from Kane's spring 2018 collection, according to Vogue. Dunham ended the evening in a floor-skimming, A-line gown featuring an abstract painting of Dunham and Felber by Kane. "I wrote on it Lena and Lu and the date of their wedding," he told Vogue. "It was a wedding gift from me to them."

Lena Dunham and Lu Felber Wedding Credit: Jonny Ruff

Dunham first confirmed she was dating the English-Peruvian musician — who wore a blue sued suit custom-designed by Emily Bode — during an interview with The New York Times, published in April.

"It's been a few months. I feel really lucky," she said at the time, before calling her beau "the greatest person I've ever met."

In June, she shared a series of photos of the couple on Instagram in honor of his birthday.