Jasmine Tookes' Wedding Was a Victoria's Secret Model Reunion — See Her Star-Studded Bridal Party

The supermodel tied the knot with Snapchat's Juan David Borrero in his home country of Ecuador on Sept. 4

Jasmine Tookes' wedding was a Victoria's Secret Angels reunion!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The bridesmaids, which included 12 in total, wore sage green satin gowns by Amsale in curve-hugging silhouettes. Every dress featured a side slit, but the necklines varied from one-shoulder or plunging to strapless or cowl neck. Each accessorized with jewelry from By Chari and Sarah Flint sandals.

In one Instagram photo, the star-studded group can be seen posing with their white rose bouquets and Tookes' flower girl (her little sister, Chloe). "9.4.21🤎" the bride captioned the post.

Jasmine Tookes/Instagram; wedding photos bridesmaids Credit: Jasmine Tookes/Instagram

Several of the Victoria's Secret models also shared photos from the big day on their own Instagram feed, with Skriver (Tookes' longtime BFF) writing, "My best friend is a WIFEEEEE!! @jastookes i can't tell you how happy this makes me. Seeing you get your fairytale come true!"

"It was the most magical day," she continued. "You and Juan mean the world to me and beyond honored to be by your sides celebrating such a milestone in your lives🥰 can't wait to do this again for the 10 year anniversary 🙌🏼😍"

Tookes walked down the aisle in a hand-embellished floral lace Zuhair Murad gown with long sleeves and a high collar. The gorgeous dress also featured a detachable ball gown skirt made of duchess silk and Italian tulle, which extended into a royal-length train with sequin and pearl embroidered lace trim.

"Still can't believe I'm living in a real life fairytale with you @juandavidborrero ❤️ 9.4.21. I'm officially Mrs. Borrero ✨" Tookes wrote on Instagram alongside several gorgeous photos from the big day, including standing at the alter and walking down the aisle.

Jasmine Tookes Wedding Credit: Daniel Maldonado / Vogue

Tookes told Vogue she knew she wanted to wear Zuhair Murad for her big day after walking her first couture runway show with the brand. "I sent him my inspiration, and he drew up the most beautiful and timeless dress that I have ever seen."

She thanked the designer on Instagram writing, "Thank you for making my classic, timeless & beautiful wedding dress come true. It is a piece of art!! I want to display it like this forever in my house!"

The groom chose Armani, rocking a double-breasted tuxedo for the big day. Tookes kept the rest of her look minimal too, accessorizing with Ritani earrings along with her Ritani engagement ring. "We both wanted to be as classic and traditional as we could with our outfits," the model told the outlet.

Jasmine Tookes Wedding Credit: Mariuxi Pogo / Vogue