The Insecure actress married longtime boyfriend Louis Diame in the South of France on Sunday, July 25

All About Issa Rae's Wedding Gowns, Including Her Glam Reception Dress — Plus, Her Insecure Costars' Attire

Issa Rae can be totally secure that she was the most beautiful bride!

The Insecure star, 36, married longtime boyfriend Louis Diame in the south of France on Sunday, July 25, wearing a custom Vera Wang Haute ballgown.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The light ivory strapless dress featured a sweetheart neckline, hand-placed Chantilly lace and hand-sewn crystal beading, according to a press release. The final touch? A matching chapel-length veil adorned with the same Chantilly lace. Rae styled her hair in a sleek low ponytail and accessorized with diamond stud earrings.

issa rae wedding

Diame looked chic in a red velvet Dolce & Gabbana suit with embroidered black lapels.

For the reception, the Emmy nominee slipped into a plunging V-neck A-line gown with a layered tulle skirt and a dramatic front slit, also by Vera Wang.

"You look ethereal! Wishing you and Louis continued happiness and joy in your new life together 👏 👏 XX Vera 🤍 " the wedding dress designer captioned an Instagram photo of the newlyweds.

Rae announced the news on Instagram, sharing glamorous photos from the destination ceremony on Monday morning. She tagged the post's location as Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a romantic destination in the south of France.

"A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband," she joked in the caption. "Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special."

issa rae wedding

Rae also revealed that Felicia Leatherwood was her hairstylist for the big day, while Joanna Simkin was her makeup artist and Yoko Sakakura did her wedding nails.

Leatherwood was spotted in one of Yvonne Orji's Instagram story photos, while Simkin shared a few shots of her daughter and a pal from the trip and commented, "Love you two so much. The most magical day, and so honored to witness all of the beauty and love. You two are the most beautiful."

Additionally, Ashley Nicole Black commented, "You're always stunning, but that picture of you with that lady's husband has the most glow. Congrats!"

"You make a gorgeous Bride ❤️," wrote Tina Knowles-Lawson.

Rae's Insecure costars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji were in attendance, as seen on Orji's Instagram Story. "Look who decided to stop by," the actress — who wore an emerald green slip dress and white blazer — captioned a photo of herself and Ellis.

Yvonne orji and jay ellis Credit: Yvonne orji / instagram

Back in March 2019 at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards, Ellis and Orji confirmed that Rae was engaged while they walked the red carpet.

"We're very excited for her," Orji told Entertainment Tonight at the time, with Ellis adding, "We all found out in different ways because we're all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways."

Orji said she couldn't be more excited for her on-screen BFF: "The reaction was all the same, like, 'You out here in these streets getting married, boo!?' That was the reaction."