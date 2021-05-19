Find out how to get Emma Stone's textured, tousled waves straight from her hair pro

All About Emma Stone's French-Inspired Hair and 'Wicked' Glam at the Cruella Premiere

Emma Stone walked the red carpet at the Cruella premiere in a structured pantsuit that gave a fierce nod to her on-screen character's signature colors (black and white, of course!) — and her hair and beauty look further played up that villainess vibe. To recreate her gorgeous glam, check out the full breakdown below.

Stone, 32, worked with her longtime hairstylist Mara Roszak who wanted to enhance her natural wavy texture to complement the "very French and structured" look of the Louis Vuitton suit. After working together for 15 years, the pro, who said she created her RŌZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil with Stone in mind, knows exactly how to bring out the actress' texture.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Emma Stone Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

"Her hair has a slight natural wave that I like to enhance. It's long, absolutely gorgeous and healthy," Roszak tells PEOPLE.

She started by running the RŌZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil through Stone's damp hair from mid-lengths to the ends before rough drying it. "[The oil] will never weigh the hair down. It enhances what is naturally there and adds shine, de-frizzes and defines."

To give Stone's hair a little more texture, she twisted her natural curls with a 1-inch iron and locked in the look with a spritz of hairspray.

The star's makeup artist Rachel Goodwin created a "wicked beautiful" makeup look, complete with bright red lipstick, a slick cat eye and fun face gems. "What a way to come back together with my beautiful Glamily again!" Goodwin wrote on Instagram.

Stylist Petra Flannery accessorized Stone's suit with a bright cherry-red clutch and a very special sword-shaped brooch by Louis Vuitton. The white, yellow and pink gold brooch was meticulously crafted with over 150 diamonds over the course of 80 hours.

The yellow pear diamond — known as the "crown jewel" — at the top of the sword gives it a nod to Cruella, the label says.

The premiere marks Stone's first big return to the public eye since welcoming her daughter with her husband Dave McCary in March.

"Emma and Dave have a great marriage and both wanted a child," a source previously told PEOPLE of the couple's baby joy. "They are a very grounded and private couple and were ready for a family."

Emma Stone, Dave McCary Emma Stone, Dave McCary | Credit: Dave McCary/Instagram