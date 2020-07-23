Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

All About Demi Lovato's Engagement Look — Shop Her Dress Before It Sells Out!

When Demi Lovato got engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich on the beach in Malibu, California, earlier this week, the singer, 27, looked stunning in a long sleeve white minidress with padded shoulders and a fitted ruched shirt that showed off her curves.

We found the 80s-inspired style, which features a back-button closure and a loose-fitting bodice — and it’s still available on revole.com! The Flynn Dress by Retrofête is already sold out on the brand’s website, but you can still purchase it from the online fashion retailer for $282 (nearly half off the original price!) in sizes XS-L.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Buy It! Retrofête Flynn Dress, $282; [tempo-ecommerce src="https://www.revolve.com/retrofete-flynn-dress-in-white/dp/ROFR-WD79/?d=Womens" title="revolve.com" context="body"] Retrofete

Retrofête is a New York-based womenswear label founded in 2018 that specializes in bold and sequin-clad party dresses, inspired by disco and the glamour of decades past, the website states.

Lovato paired her Retrofête design with diamond earrings by Established and classic red lipstick for the ultimate formal date night look.

On Wednesday, Ehrich popped the question with a stunning diamond ring by celebrity jeweler Peter Marco, less than four months after PEOPLE revealed they were dating.

Image zoom Angelo Kritikos

Sharing a series of photos taken shortly after the former Young and the Restless actor got down on one knee, Lovato opened up about saying "yes" to the man who made her want to "to be the best version" of herself.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," the bride-to-be wrote on Instagram.

"@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you," Lovato captioned the images. "It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all."