All About Bachelorette Michelle Young's Engagement Ring That 'Mesmerized' Fiancé Nayte Olukoya

Nayte Olukoya popped the question with a custom, pear-shaped Neil Lane engagement ring weighing in at more than 3 carats on Tuesday's Bachelorette finale

When Nayte Olukoya worked with jeweler Neil Lane to find the perfect engagement ring for Bachelorette Michelle Young, he couldn't contain his excitement.

"The pear shape really mesmerized him," Lane, Bachelor Nation's beloved, long-time jeweler, tells PEOPLE exclusively of his time with Olukoya. "He saw the classic-ness in it. He was really excited and kept bouncing up and down. He had this joyful smile on his face."

While shooting the season 18 finale in Mexico, Lane and Olukoya looked at six different engagement rings before selecting the perfect design for Young. In the end, Olukoya proposed along the beautiful shoreline of Punta Mita, Mexico, with a handmade platinum and diamond sparkler featuring a center, pear-shaped stone set with 46 round brilliant cut diamonds and two tapered baguette diamonds on the band for a total weight of 3.02 carats

"The ring radiated [Michelle]'s beauty and lust for life," Lane says. "It was like their relationship. Every time you turn the ring a little bit, you saw a different sparkle."

Bachelorette fall 2021 ring images- Michelle Young Credit: Courtesy Neil Lane Couture

"It was really obvious they had a great connection. I believe they found each other," he adds. "They found their person."

The tapered baguettes on the band give the ring a vintage feel, Lane explains. "Usually from the 1930s to 1960s, most rings had tapered baguettes. They were really a mid-century design. I went back in time because she's a classical beauty."

But the pear shape gives it a fresh element too. "I also wanted to do something very modern and very relevant today with a pear shape. The little tiny diamonds of halos around it, again, bring it back to a vintage thing, which they did in the early 1900s," Lane says.

Nate Olukoya and Neil Lane Credit: courtesy Neil Lane

While Lane has been working with the Bachelor franchise for well over a decade, he says that he still feels as invigorated as ever to concept new designs each season.

"Making a new ring excites and motivates me," Lane says, "It challenges me to be more creative every time. It sits on a finger, and it represents the love between two people in a small little precious item."

He also draws constant inspiration from the love stories that play out on the show.

"I see these guys at the happiest moment in their lives. I see these guys when they're beaming," Lane explains. "They're joyous, especially Nayte. When he sees his future, and it's not dim and it's not dark, snd it's a future with another person, with his person. I think those things still are relevant to me and my process."

Leading up to the finale of The Bachelorette, Young told PeopleTV's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein on the American Music Awards red carpet that she was feeling good about how her love story turned out on the show.