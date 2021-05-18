All About Ariana Grande's Wedding Band Designed by Husband Dalton Gomez

Dalton Gomez knew exactly whom to trust with crafting a ring to mark their special day

Dalton Gomez took special care when designing Ariana Grande's wedding ring.

As with her one-of-a-kind engagement ring, the real estate agent, 25, worked with jeweler Jack Solow to create a custom diamond band for his new wife

"It's a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pave band," a spokesperson for the jeweler told E! News. "Dalton was very happy with it."

Gomez and Grande, 27, tied the knot in a small ceremony over the weekend, Grande's rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively on Monday.

"They got married," her rep said. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

The ceremony occurred at the couple's home in Montecito, California.

"Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there," a source tells PEOPLE. "It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house."

Solow previously shared how Grande's engagement ring came together.

"Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the west coast and I was here in my office in New York. He was very, very specific about what he wanted," Solow told E! News. "He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way. It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it is very sentimentally special, the element of a pearl is very, very sentimentally special to Ariana. He wanted to include that in the ring."

Shortly after the singer announced her engagement to Gomez, her fans began to speculate that in addition to the diamond sparkler being gorgeous, there was possibly a sentimental story behind the unique ring.

In 2014, following the death of her grandfather, Grande shared that her beloved Nonna, her grandmother Marjorie, had a special ring made for the singer.

"Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it'd protect me," she wrote at the time alongside a photo of the special gold ring.

Noticing the similarities between the two photos, fans quickly noted that for their engagement, the couple might have added a diamond to the ring, which was nestled side-by-side to her grandfather's pearl.

Grande shared the engagement news on Dec. 20, posting a series of sweet photos of the pair on Instagram.

"Forever n then some," she fittingly captioned the post.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited," a source told PEOPLE. "This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled."