Alix Earle Shares Makeup-Free TikTok Without Beauty Filter to Show Her Acne: 'Just Know It's Normal'

TikTok's It-girl opened up about acne and her use of the app's built-in beauty filter

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 24, 2023 09:05 PM
https://www.tiktok.com/@alixearle/video/7224262873806146858 https://www.tiktok.com/@alixearle/video/7224262873806146858
Alix Earle. Photo: alix earle/tiktok

Alix Earle is keeping it real about her struggles with acne.

Though she has spoken about her journey with acne before, opening up to her 5 million TikTok followers about Accutane and breakouts, Earle is taking things one step further by shedding light on how the app's built-in beauty filters can drastically change how your skin looks.

In the short 9-second video, Earle, 22, is makeup-free in her robe and gold jewelry. She starts with the beauty filter on accompanied by the on-screen text: "Your skin is normal: The beauty filter can hide a lot" before removing the beauty filter. Earle goes back and forth between the filter on and the filter off.

She captioned the raw and honest video: "Anyone out there feeling insecure about your skin just know it's normal and it gets better" with a two-handed heart emoji. She added another statement in the comment section, writing, "I've struggled with acne since middle school and I know how horrible it can make you feel. But it happens to everyone don't stress out."

https://www.tiktok.com/@alixearle/video/7222363740203732266
Alix Earle. alix earle/tiktok

Her fans praised her for being so open about a topic many influencers try to hide, or beauty filter their way over, with encouraging comments. One user wrote, "You are going to help so many girls," while another expressed how "this is why Alix is who she is." Another follower wrote how Earle is "so real for this" in the comment section.

The snippet comes a few weeks after she opened up about how "social media is fake" in another TikTok in regards to how filters can make everyone's skin look perfect and glossy when it is not.

In the 25-second video, Earle said, "Social media is fake. I just got a comment and it's like 'how is your skin so clear right now?'" before removing the beauty filter and replying, "I just took the beauty filter off and I'm not saying this is horrible by any means, my skin has been so much worse than this, but when I have makeup on and a beauty filter you can't see any of [the acne] going on."

Earle continued: "I'm like allergic to spray tans and I got one so I think [my skin is] kinda just irritated right now, but it's all good. Also, my lips are so dry from Accutane. I literally have a slit on the side of my mouth."

Before signing off, Earle shared a message of hope for her followers with acne, saying, "Don't compare yourself to what you see online."

