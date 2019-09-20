Alison Brie on 'Empowering' GLOW Nude Scenes: 'I Love My Body and I'm Not Ashamed to Share It'

Image zoom Erica Parise/Netflix

After over a decade in front of the camera, actress Alison Brie had never filmed a nude scene — that is, until she landed a starring role on Netflix’s hit series GLOW.

“I hadn’t been anti nudity, I just really took a strong stance in wanting to find a project that I felt merited the nudity it wanted me to do,” the actress, who recently launched a line of Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract products in partnership with Manitoba Harvest, tells PEOPLE. “I hadn’t really found that project until GLOW.”

The Emmy-nominated comedy follows female professional wrestling in 1980’s Los Angeles, so exploring women’s bodies, how they use them and what they’re capable of is essential to the story.

When they launched the show in 2017, creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch wanted GLOW actresses to “represent women in every type of way,” Brie says. “And part of that means showing our bodies.”

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Image zoom Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

“Even the nudity on the show, to me, has been very empowering,” The Post star explains. It kind of reminding myself that I love my body and I’m not ashamed to share it in a non-sexual way on a show…To show nudity as a representation of female friendship and their closeness and their intimacy, was very exciting to me and very true to who I am. I feel a little bit more like myself every year of the show.”

For Brie (who works out several hours a day to properly execute fight scenes and wrestling moves) stepping into the wrestling ring is also a major confidence booster.

“This job has been really life-changing for me in the way that it’s connected me to my body through wrestling, through the type of training we do and through the way we use our bodies on the show.”

Image zoom Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin filming GLOW Erica Parise/Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

Image zoom Alison Brie in GLOW Netflix

RELATED: GLOW’s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling: The Netflix Cast and the Real ’80s Stars Who Inspired Them

Because working on GLOW is so physically demanding, the actress says she takes her recovery routine very seriously. And if she doesn’t? “I can’t go as hard the next time I’m at the gym!”

She relies on magnesium supplements, Epsom salt baths and CBD oil for muscle recovery, all of which she incorporates into her nighttime pamper routine.

“I do a lot of heavy lifting and heavy strength training. I definitely feel a difference when I’m using CBD oil,” Brie, whose Manitoba Harvest CBD Plant Protein Blends are available in vanilla, chocolate and an unsweetened flavor, says. “It’s delightful. I find that it really calms my mind and helps me get better sleep and it helps my body and my muscles relax.”

Image zoom Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Alison Brie Is Sewn Into Her 2019 SAG Awards Dress: ‘Tonight Will Be Very Interesting’

“I literally set a 20 minute timer, get in the bath, light a candle and just kind of soak — then I roll right into bed,” she jokes.

The Mad Men actress gave fans a taste of her intense workout routine by posting a weighted pull-up video to Instagram earlier this year.

“Celebrating SAG noms the only way I know how!!! Set a new pr for pull-ups today – 1 pull up with 25lbs!! Swipe to see my attempt at 30lbs – so close!!” she captioned the post, adding three flexing emojis.

Brie later Ryan Seacrest about the impressive video on the Golden Globe red carpet in January: “I’ve been training with my trainer for seven or eight years,” she said during the E! Red Carpet show. “So I decided to up the ante and wanted to get really strong.”