Alicia Silverstone Bares All in New PETA Campaign: 'I Never Get Naked, That's How Much It Matters to Me'

Actress and animal rights activist Alicia Silverstone posed nude for PETA for its latest "Don't Be a Prick" cactus-themed campaign which reinforces the importance of wearing vegan leather

By
Published on December 20, 2022 09:08 AM

Alicia Silverstone is showing the world how much she cares about animal rights by posing nude for PETA's new campaign.

"I never, ever, get naked in TV, in film, nothin', never, nope — but I've done it for PETA because that's how much it matters to me," Silverstone, 46, says in PEOPLE's first look at an exclusive video interview in which she explains leather's devastating effects on the planet.

"The amount of resources, water, food, oil for transport, the amount of energy that goes into making leather is extraordinary. It's just not sustainable. The Earth can't handle it," she urges.

Known for doing groundbreaking work to protect animals, the organization's new "Prickly" ad features the actress in a desert, wearing nothing but cowboy boots in a cactus field.

"DON'T BE A PRICK," the ad reads. "Wear Vegan. Buy cactus, mushroom or apple leather instead!"

Alicia Silverstone
PETA

For years, the Clueless star, who went vegan in 1999, has used her platform to speak up about animal rights. While the ad uses humor with its word choice, Silverstone's expression shows how serious she is, as she looks straight into the camera while covering her private parts.

"My dream is to get these vegan, earth-friendly materials into the hands of famous designers," she continues in the video, which showcases behind-the-scenes footage from her shoot. "I'd rather go naked than wear animals," the San Francisco native reiterates, wearing a pretty blush-colored robe outside ahead of the shoot.

PETA says they will be launching its new ad campaign with Silverstone on a billboard in Times Square ahead of the New Year's Eve ball drop.

This is not the first time that Silverstone has bared all for in name of the ethical treatment of animals, as she appeared nude for the non-profit's ads back in 2020 as well.

In the spot, the mother-of-one is seen emerging naked from a swimming pool while naming the positive points of banning meat from your diet.

Silverstone admitted she hasn't always been this healthy. "I wasn't always a vegetarian, but I've always loved animals," she said in a statement at the time. "Physically, the effect has been amazing."

Earlier this year, the outspoken animal lover was also featured in PETA's "Good as Hell" campaign with her son, Bear Blu, 11.

PETA shared the campaign video set to Grammy-winner Lizzo's 2016 hit song exclusively with PEOPLE in July. The video urges people to stop consuming animal products and instead follow a vegan diet.

Silverstone donned a shirt with writing that reads, "GO Vegan," while her son Bear stood next to her in a black shirt with a red stop sign with white writing that reads, "STOP eating animals."

To propel the message further, Silverstone shared a photo on Thanksgiving of her and Bear kissing a live turkey in attempt to get America to rethink their food choices on the annual "Turkey Day," as many refer to it as. "I hope everyone is having a meaningful holiday," she wrote, letting the picture speak for itself.

