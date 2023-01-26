Alicia Keys Rocks a Purple Bikini While on Tropical Birthday Getaway: 'Aquarius Energy'

Alicia Keys is kicking off the year with a special occasion — her birthday!

The "Girl on Fire" singer rang in her 42nd birthday with a sexy bikini moment while on a beachside vacation with her husband, Swizz Beatz, 44.

In an Instagram carousel shared Thursday, the 15-time Grammy winner lounges in a chair while wearing a strapless purple bikini set with a pink pattern. The gold accent featured on her high-waisted bottoms matches her gold statement earrings.

Other snapshots show Keys splashing around the crystal-clear water, for which she layered on a tropical-patterned coverup with a tie closure and frilled hemline.

Keys' two-piece set wasn't the only summery item she packed for her romantic trip.

In a sweet photo of her and her beau, the Keys Soulcare founder looks gorgeous in a crochet turquoise dress with a plunging neckline, accessorizing with gold hoop earrings as well as a weaved tote bag.

Meanwhile, her producer hubby rocks a red-and-white linen set decorated with fun graphics, a snapback hat and coral Air Jordan sneakers.

Their looks proved to be fashionable yet functional as they enjoyed a horseback riding session in the water, also pictured in the carousel.

"Aquarius energy," she captioned the post.

On her Jan. 25 birthday, Keys posted an Instagram reel in honor of her new year. The clip, edited to a soundbite explaining the qualities of her zodiac sign, showed the musician in the studio, on tour, having a blast on vacation and snippets from her everyday life.

Swizz Beatz — with whom Keys shares sons Egypt, 12, and Genesis, 8 — also shared a birthday tribute to his wife on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife @aliciakeys 🎂🎂 I wish you many many more years of greatness and Epic blessings . You know we about to go crazy," he wrote alongside a compilation video of Keys over the years. "Everybody wish AK happy Bday let's go."

Kerry Washington, Lenny Kravitz and DJ Khaled were some of the musician's famous friends who posted well-wishes to their Instagram Stories, which she reposted on her own account.

In December, Keys spoke to PEOPLE about some of her resolutions for 2023 from style to personal growth. One way to sum up her goals: to be "unlimited."

"I want to try everything that feels good and I want to know when it doesn't feel good and be cool with it. I want to just keep on exploring, experimenting, growing, being curious and all the fun things — that's in style, that's in personal life, that's just in every way," she shared.