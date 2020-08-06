The singer's first foray into the beauty industry will debut in 2021

Alicia Keys is breaking into the beauty business!

The Grammy Award-winning artist, 39, has been an advocate of a barefaced, makeup-free look in public (and on the red carpet!) for the past few years. Now, she's bringing her skin-loving approach to beauty to her fans by working with e.l.f. Beauty to create a new "groundbreaking" lifestyle beauty brand launching in 2021.

According to a press release, the brand will aim to "bring new meaning to beauty by honoring ritual in our daily life and practicing intention in every action."

Keys says the passion behind the brand's development "is real" and she and e.l.f. are "really creating something that I believe in."

"For me beauty is about the soul and the heart and the spirit and what comes through you, comes out of you. And so it's more than just the surface," the star says. "It's a deep conversation about who we are and who we want to be and where we're going. It's a passion of mine, a deep passion of mine that has been years in the making."

e.l.f. Beauty's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tarang Amin says the company is "beyond thrilled" to help bring Keys' vision to life.

"It not only aligns with our mission to make the best of beauty accessible, but infuses it with an even deeper dimension," Amin said in a press release. “As a brand builder, I’m excited and very energized about the opportunities for us to reach new audiences in creative ways and to continue to lead in category innovation.”

When Keys first began embracing her natural makeup-free complexion, she reminded her followers that doesn't mean she dislikes makeup. "Y'all, me choosing to be makeup free doesn't mean I'm anti-makeup. Do you! 😘😘," she tweeted in 2016.