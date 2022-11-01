Alicia Keys Debuts New Athleta Holiday Collection: 'Wear Things That Make You Feel Good'

Alicia Keys' style is all about comfort and feeling good — and her latest collection with Athleta embodies that very mindset with an added spark of holiday joy.

The 15-time Grammy winner collaborated with the lifestyle brand for the second time for her Holiday Collection, and she spoke with PEOPLE about working on the festive campaign.

"I feel like this collection was even more fluid because we have already had our first capsule and now we really understand each other," Keys, 41, shares on designing her sophomore collection with Athleta following her their first drop in March.

The launch, available on November 1, includes ten outerwear and cozy loungewear pieces designed in the brand's high-performance materials. The capsule also reflects Keys' vibrant sense of style.

"No matter your size or style, there's something that can really flatter and accentuate your personality and make you feel good but also really comfortable for the holidays," Keys adds of the pieces, which range from sizes XXS-3XL and retail for $89-$500.

Not only is the capsule in tune with Keys' upcoming debut holiday album, Santa Baby, it's also rooted in the musician's own self-care practice.

"I think a lot of the focus for the holiday is on 'how are you taking care of yourself?' I think that's such a beautiful, special important thing — to surround yourself with things that are good for you and to wear things that make you feel good, powerful and like who you are no matter what," Keys tells PEOPLE on how she hopes her Athleta pieces will make customers feel.

Quality time with family was also at the forefront for Keys' design process — the "Girl on Fire" singer tells PEOPLE that she and her "hubby" Swizz Beatz will sometimes sport matching varsity jackets during the holidays.

"That's definitely fun. I always mean to get the matching pajamas for the holidays, but then I kind of forget and it doesn't really pan out," she admits.

For the campaign — which came together to create a communal, down-to-earth feel — Keys wanted to reflect the importance of friendship and "time with the people that you love" — so she tapped her inner circle to star in it as well.

"It was so good to have my friends on set with me for the holiday campaign," Keys says, adding that her closest friends were able to watch her in boss mode.

For Keys and her girlfriends' get-togethers — which have previously included workouts, spa days and a Bollywood dancing session — are key. And this campaign shoot was extra special.

"We really make sure we connect and have our girls' time, and I love it because it just feels so good. You're able to be yourself, you're able to have a really good time and we always plan something wonderful," she tells PEOPLE. "So this time we made this one of our girls' trips — for all the ladies to be able to be in a shoot and get their hair, nails and makeup done, put on beautiful clothes and to take photos."

Whether she's designing with the vision of uplifting other women or dressing for herself, empowerment is at the core of the star's approach to style.

"That's the beautiful thing about style, is that you're able to express yourself how you feel in the moment. It's almost like a song, it's like art," the best-selling author says on how the collection is "all about body positivity" and centered around individuality.

It's a universal message that she's also teaching her sons, Egypt, 12, and Genesis, 7, whom she shares with her producer husband.

"Respect is the most important thing," the mom of two tells PEOPLE on the lessons she's teaching her sons. "We definitely talk about how important it is to revere and love and take care of women and just be thoughtful, be kind, be gentle," Keys adds, admiring how a younger generation is bringing equality to the forefront.

While it seems like the multi-hyphenate has had a list of successes in 2022, there's still one thing she hopes to accomplish in the new year: to be "unlimited."

"I want to try everything that feels good and I want to know when it doesn't feel good and be cool with it. I want to just keep on exploring, experimenting, growing, being curious and all the fun things — that's in style, that's in personal life, that's just in every way," she concludes.