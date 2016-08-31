Alicia Keys' Husband Swizz Beatz Defends Her Makeup-Free VMAs Look

At Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards, Alicia Keys made headlines after hitting the red carpet without a stitch of makeup on. She was applauded for going barefaced, something she pledged to do in an essay she penned for The Lenny Letter earlier this summer. But it seems not everyone supported Keys’ choice to go makeup-free. Which is why her husband,musician Swizz Beatz, decided to weigh in on the matter.

Just two days after Keys’ makeup-free moment at the VMAs and after receiving hundreds of disapproving messages from disgruntled fans, the singer’s husband Swizz Beatz, posted a video to Instagram, relaying his wife’s decision to go sans cosmetics.

“We gotta really talk about this — you gotta think about this, this is deep,” he began the video, addressed to his followers.

“Somebody sitting home mad because somebody didn’t wear makeup on their face…not your face,” Beatz said. “You can do whatever you want to do. She didn’t tell y’all to wear no makeup. She’s just not vibing with the makeup all the way 100 percent.”

And it’s true — Keys has been nothing but open and honest about her recent decision to go sans makeup. In fact, she addressed the recent backlash in a tweet, which reiterated the her reasoning for going without makeup: She simply wants to.

“I swear it is the strongest, most empowered, most free, and most honestly beautiful that I have ever felt,” she wrote in her essay in The Lenny Letter.

Keys’ decision to go barefaced is hers — and has nothing to do with her like (or dislike) of cosmetics. She opted to go makeup-free for her, and she’s continued her sans makeup streak because she wanted to. And with that, we should all follow Key’s lead: Do what works for you — and let others do the same.