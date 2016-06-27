Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP



Alicia Keys is serious about her makeup-free movement — so much so that she made her red carpet debut with a totally bare face at the BET Awards.

Last month, the singer penned an essay for Lenny about the moment she realized she no longer wanted to hide behind a full face of makeup. She had just arrived to a photo shoot for her new album — sans-makeup — when photographer Paola insisted on taking photos of her right then and there, just as she was.



“I was shocked,” Keys writes. “Instantly, I became a bit nervous and slightly uncomfortable. My face was totally raw. I had on a sweatshirt! As far as I was concerned, this was my quick run-to-the-shoot-so-I-can-get-ready look, not the actual photoshoot look.”

But for Keys, the outcome was eye-opening. “I swear it is the strongest, most empowered, most free, and most honestly beautiful that I have ever felt,” Keys admits. And it shows: The star arrived to the BET Awards without any visible makeup on her face — and though her makeup artist hinted that she may have been wearing “#nomakeupmakeup,” Keys was radiant, glowing and looked incredibly comfortable in her skin.

“I hope to God it’s a revolution,” Keys continued in her essay. “‘Cause I don’t want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing.”

