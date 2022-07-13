Alicia Keys Shares Her Self-Care Tour Rituals as She Announces New Partnership with Ipsy

The Grammy winner tells PEOPLE all about her on-the-road wellness routine as she partners with Ipsy on its latest Glam Bag X collection

For Alicia Keys, beauty isn't about what products you use — it's a form of self-care that comes from the soul.

Seen in her beauty and wellness line Keys Soulcare and practiced in her own wellness rituals, Keys' philosophy is now also a cornerstone of her latest glam-packed collaboration with Ipsy.

"I believe that we create our own beauty standards," she tells PEOPLE exclusively. "My philosophy is that we should all feel empowered to look and express ourselves how we want, so I really identified with IPSY's mission to help individuals express their unique beauty. It was a really organic partnership," she adds on working with the beauty subscription brand.

Together, they curated the Glam Bag X Alicia Keys collection, which "encourages you to take time for yourself" and stars eight of the artist's all-time favorite makeup, haircare and skincare products — the latter being something Keys' is "a bit obsessed with."

alicia keys Credit: Joseph Shin

In addition to her favorite Keys Soulcare skincare products (the Be Luminous Exfoliator, the Skin Transformation Cream and the Reviving Aura Mist), the collection features Keys' vanity staples: UOMA Beauty's Brow-Fro Baby Hair Ultra Slim Brow Defining Pencil, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics' Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick ("for when I want to take my eyes up a notch"), the Dr. Zenovia 5% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Spot Treatment ("lord knows we all need that!") and the Briogeo Hair Care Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray.

"I feel like you can get the foundation of your beauty ritual with skincare, and it helps with boosting your self-confidence and power," she says.

The Glam Bag X Alicia Keys curation will be available as a quarterly upgrade for Glam Bag and Glam Bag Plus members in August, retailing for $60 on ipsy.com.

While the collaboration spotlights the products Keys "love[s] and adores", she also wanted to "shine a light on and raise up other women and BIPOC-founded brands."

"The beautiful thing about being together in beauty is that there's so much to explore and play with," she shares. "It's just pure fun, and I hope that the Glam Bag X community finds something new that they love and incorporate into their own beauty rituals."

It's also about fostering community with her fans, who Keys' hopes will learn how to express themselves through the collection.

"Early in my career, I was doing everything to please everyone. I thought I had to be perfect," she admits. "Over time, I've freed myself of those impositions. I realized that while I may have adopted them, I don't want them. Now it's about what I want, how I want to express myself, and my own intentions! I get to choose (and so do you!)"

Currently, the 15-time Grammy winner is performing on her Alicia + Keys World Tour, which she says has been a "beautiful experience" as she's feeling "much more confident than I have on any tour, ever."

It can also be challenging, Keys' sharing that "you get super-tired and are going all of the time and then making sure the voice is good."

Because of this, she practices grounding beauty and self-care rituals including a pre-concert workout, all-day hydration (a non-negotiable step for the singer) and burning a candle during her glam sessions.

She's also touring with her husband Swizz Beatz and their two sons Egypt, 11, and Genesis, 7, telling PEOPLE, "I definitely know that's giving me a lot of soul care and lifting me up and nourishing me. I'm having a great time!"

Having her family on the road has also taught the mom of two something about her parenting style.

"Sometimes with the kids I explain to them that my space is just as important, and that when I need my space that doesn't mean I don't love them or that I don't want to be around them every second," Keys says on the "beautiful conversations" she's having with her children.

Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz and family attend at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at the Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Although the superstar singer is touring around the world ("I went to a place called Bordeaux in France that I've never performed in before and that was just really special," she shares) there's a universal thread that ties her shows together.