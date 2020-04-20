Watch Alicia Keys' Husband Swizz Beatz Expertly Remove Her Gel Manicure at Home

Image zoom Swizz Beatz/ Instagram

Alicia Keys‘ husband Swizz Beatz can add another skill to his résumé: expert manicurist!

Since Keys, 39, hasn’t been able to visit her go-to nail technician since she’s been social distancing for over a month during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the singer’s husband Beatz, 41, gave her a helping hand. The hip-hop artist posted a sweet video on Instagram as he soaked his wife’s manicure off and filed the polish down so she could have clean, bare nails.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Quarantine Day 33 😳 I think everyone will come out of this more handy and crafty 100% 😂😂😂 #Deans FYI I was joking 🥵,” Beatz captioned the video.

As Beatz filed the polish, he asked, “I’m trying to get it off?” Keys explained that he wasn’t supposed to remove her entire nail, but only the nail color. “Mhm, but it’s not the whole thing. It’s on top of my nail,” she said.

Image zoom Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Then, the singer’s husband thought it might be a good idea to try a different tool to remove the manicure more efficiently. “So you can use an X-Acto knife?” Beatz asked. But Keys wasn’t quite on board. She replied, “I don’t know if that’s a good idea.”

RELATED: How to Safely Remove Your Gel or Acrylic Manicure at Home

Her husband jokingly quipped, “An X-Acto knife would cut this s— off!”

Keys isn’t the only star to take nail care into her own hands while hanging out at home with her family amid the coronavirus outbreak. Chrissy Teigen recently shared a photo on Instagram as she practiced giving her mom a gel manicure.

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen / Instagram

She captioned the photo, “Learning how to give gel manicures! I’d do a close up of her nails but IT AINT PRETTY.”

The model and cookbook author also gave a shoutout to a couple of celebrity nail artists. She said, “thank u @tammytaylornails and @kimmiekyees, don’t worry I am def not ever reaching your level.”

Ariana Grande also dabbled in press-on nails — which looked just as good as professional nail art. The “7 rings” pop star posted a video on her Instagram Story of a box of whimsical, sparkly baby blue press-on nails that she said she applied without the help of her usual nail pro.

Image zoom Ariana Grande/Instagram; Inset: Getty

“u are a gift @bettyinacherry thank u,” the star captioned the video where she appeared to thank her freelance nail artist friend for sending over the pack of press-on nails.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.