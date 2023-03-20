Alicia Keys Exudes 'Spring Energy' as She Models Swimsuits and Resort Wear

While dancing to "Heads High" by Mr. Vegas, Alicia Keys showed off some fun and colorful outfits in a video she shared Saturday to Instagram

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023 10:54 PM
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cp8h2kSJMpB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link aliciakeys Verified Spring Energy 😝 2d
Photo: alicia keys/Instagram

Alicia Keys is stepping into the season with a fresh wardrobe.

The Grammy Award winner, 42, shared some footage from a recent vacation Saturday on Instagram, cycling through various spring looks while dancing to Mr. Vegas' "Heads High" in a tropical locale.

"Spring Energy," wrote Keys in the caption.

She modeled some fun, colorful swimsuits and resort wear, starting off the video in a blue one-piece with long mesh sleeves and a matching ankle-length skirt.

Keys then sported an aqua belted two-piece with a matching knit cover-up; a similar yellow cover-up over a black top with a retro headscarf; a festive orange off-the-shoulder bandeau top paired with purple and green flowy pants; and a purple satin pajama set with a matching robe trimmed in feathers.

The "Girl on Fire" artist rang in her 42nd birthday back in January with some similar bikini-clad photos from another beach getaway with husband Swizz Beatz. "Aquarius energy," she captioned the post.

Beatz, 44, celebrated the birthday girl with a sweet tribute, sharing a video of big moments throughout her life set to a personalized rap by Marv Milly. "Let's 1st start this amazing queen's bday with a dedication song thx @forevermarvmilly," he started in the caption.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife @aliciakeys," added Beatz. "I wish you many many more years of greatness and epic blessings. You know we about to go crazy. Everybody wish AK happy Bday let's go stay tuned."

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz. Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

Keys tied the knot with Beatz on the Mediterranean Sea in 2010. They share sons Egypt Daoud, 12, and 8-year-old Genesis Ali.

The Keys artist previously credited "really carving out the time for each other" as the secret to their successful marriage ahead of their 13th anniversary in July.

RELATED VIDEO: Alicia Keys on Emotional Experience Watching Her Son Perform: 'Hit Me Like a Ton of Bricks'

"That time together with you and your partner is so priceless," she told the Wall Street Journal last week. "And to carve out that time and to make that important, as important as those daily things, I think it really pours back into the relationship.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You remember why you are in love, you remember why you just like each other, what's interesting about each other," added Keys.

Related Articles
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City
Alicia Keys Shares Her Secret to a Happy Marriage: 'Remember Why You Are in Love'
alicia keys
Alicia Keys Rocks a Purple Bikini While on Tropical Birthday Getaway: 'Aquarius Energy'
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Swizz Beatz Says Alicia Keys Is a 'Gift to This World' as He Celebrates Her Birthday: 'Facts'
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Relationship Timeline
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp-g1k9JYdT/?hl=en. Amanda Kloots/Instagram
Amanda Kloots Muses on 'Importance of Celebrating' Life During 41st Birthday Weekend in Vegas
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere
Zendaya Appears to Wear Boyfriend Tom Holland's Initials on Gold Ring in Manicure Video
Alicia Keys Ski Trip
Alicia Keys Conquers Fears on Family Ski Trip: 'It Forces You to Live on YOUR Edge'
Bethenny Frankel, Aspen - Celebs on Vacation
Celeb Snow Bunnies! Where Bethenny Frankel, Nick Jonas and More Stars Are Hitting the Slopes
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Bent in Mexico
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Enjoy a Family Getaway in Mexico, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham's Friendship Timeline
Sofia Vergara Kicks off New Year in Curve-Hugging Dolce & Gabbana One-Piece
Sofía Vergara Kicks Off the New Year in Curve-Hugging Dolce & Gabbana One-Piece — See Her Look!
JOHN TRAVOLTA, ELLA BLEU TRAVOLTA
John Travolta Celebrates 69th Birthday with Epic Trip to Las Vegas and Dance With Daughter Ella
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoNZOLapAmt/ kyliejenner Verified 👼🏻 4h
Kylie Jenner Models Sheer Top and Bikini Bottoms During Vacation in Turks and Caicos
Sofia Vergara Shares Sultry Mirror Swimsuit Selfie on Holiday Vacation: See Her Black Bikini
Sofía Vergara Shares Sultry Swimsuit Selfie on Holiday Vacation: See Her Black Bikini Moment
Alicia Keys Athleta Collection interview
Alicia Keys Debuts New Athleta Holiday Collection: 'Wear Things That Make You Feel Good'
Olivia Rodrigo Birthday Cake
Celebrity Birthday Cakes! All the Stars Blowing Out the Candles on Their Special Day