Alicia Keys Exudes 'Spring Energy' as She Models Swimsuits and Resort Wear

Alicia Keys is stepping into the season with a fresh wardrobe.

The Grammy Award winner, 42, shared some footage from a recent vacation Saturday on Instagram, cycling through various spring looks while dancing to Mr. Vegas' "Heads High" in a tropical locale.

"Spring Energy," wrote Keys in the caption.

She modeled some fun, colorful swimsuits and resort wear, starting off the video in a blue one-piece with long mesh sleeves and a matching ankle-length skirt.

Keys then sported an aqua belted two-piece with a matching knit cover-up; a similar yellow cover-up over a black top with a retro headscarf; a festive orange off-the-shoulder bandeau top paired with purple and green flowy pants; and a purple satin pajama set with a matching robe trimmed in feathers.

The "Girl on Fire" artist rang in her 42nd birthday back in January with some similar bikini-clad photos from another beach getaway with husband Swizz Beatz. "Aquarius energy," she captioned the post.

Beatz, 44, celebrated the birthday girl with a sweet tribute, sharing a video of big moments throughout her life set to a personalized rap by Marv Milly. "Let's 1st start this amazing queen's bday with a dedication song thx @forevermarvmilly," he started in the caption.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife @aliciakeys," added Beatz. "I wish you many many more years of greatness and epic blessings. You know we about to go crazy. Everybody wish AK happy Bday let's go stay tuned."

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz. Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty

Keys tied the knot with Beatz on the Mediterranean Sea in 2010. They share sons Egypt Daoud, 12, and 8-year-old Genesis Ali.

The Keys artist previously credited "really carving out the time for each other" as the secret to their successful marriage ahead of their 13th anniversary in July.

"That time together with you and your partner is so priceless," she told the Wall Street Journal last week. "And to carve out that time and to make that important, as important as those daily things, I think it really pours back into the relationship.

"You remember why you are in love, you remember why you just like each other, what's interesting about each other," added Keys.