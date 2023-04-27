Alicia Keys Wants You to 'Be Who You Are' in Her Summer-Inspired Collection with Athleta (Exclusive)

The 15-time Grammy winner opens up to PEOPLE about bikini confidence and sustainable style as she unveils the "effortless" Summer of Soul collection with the athleisure label 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 11:01 AM
Alicia Keys Athleta. Courtesy of Athleta
Photo: Courtesy of Athleta

Looking good, feeling good and doing good are on Alicia Keys' mind this season. She calls it the "Summer of Soul."

That catchy and insightful phrase is also the name of her just-released collection with Athleta, which the 15-time Grammy winner made sure delivered a lineup of confidence-building, size-inclusive pieces.

"It's always about being effortless, being able to be who you are, as you are," Keys, 42, tells PEOPLE on the messaging weaved into her third drop with the performance-wear label. "You have something comfortable and beautiful to wear" while fulfilling the many roles in your life, she adds.

Of course, the 13-piece capsule houses the colorful and airy pieces expected to come with the warmer months ahead — and undeniably encapsulates Keys' "effortless, bright and flattering" style.

But it also represents something meaningful. "It really is inspired by the summer, allowing us to find a bit more brightness [in life] as we transition from a long winter," she says.

Her favorite summer memory? The Manhattan native reminisces fondly on "those New York summer nights where the breeze is blowing, you're outside, you're with your friends, you're just feeling good."

Alicia Keys Athleta. Courtesy of Athleta
Courtesy of Athleta

The newest line, available to shop now online, includes linen pieces, breezy jumpsuits, workout gear, accessories and six new swimwear options.

Keys understands that, for some, sporting a swimsuit may come with a bit of hesitancy — even she experiences those sort of days.

Her golden words of advice are to "know that you are so beautiful exactly as you are, in exactly whatever form you come in."

She also has a styling tip: tie a scarf, like the versatile wrap in the collection, around the waist and, "when the time is right, take it off because you're already in a space you feel good, then you keep going."

"Just be experimental and honor how you feel," she encourages.

Alicia Keys Athleta. Courtesy of Athleta
Courtesy of Athleta

There are a couple of different elements introduced to this collection, including the fact that it's the most sustainable capsule in Keys' and Athleta's partnership since she joined the brand last year.

The As I Am artist takes pride in the different ways they were able to create eco-conscious essentials, like with the two sports bras, using lower-impact materialsand Fair Trade-certified fabrics. "That's one of my favorite parts about the company — it being conscious about what it's doing and how it's doing it," she says.

Living sustainability isn't absent in Keys' own life. She's always been "conscious" of the term, looking at it as a philosophy relating to the products she consumes and uses on her body. Lately, though, she's been learning even more.

"The first person that really introduced that in a very strong way is Stella McCartney," she notes in reference to the fashion designer known for her sustainable designs. "I felt really inspired by that."

Keys is not one to stop learning, though, even if that means finding new perspectives in unlikely places.

"My son actually, for homework, had to document how much he was using water. I was looking at it and I said, 'Oh my gosh.' You do forget how much you take water for granted," she shares. "It's those pieces that start to find their way into my life that I'll say, 'Wait a minute.'"

Another spin on this launch? The campaign is set in her home and shot by someone near and dear to her.

"It was definitely beautiful and, on top of doing it in my space, my brother photographed me. He's a beautiful photographer," she shares. (However, her sibling comes in second to her husband, Swizz Beats, who she admits is her best cameraman.)

Keys continues: "It's really fun to be able to work with the people that you love because it's not even working anymore. You get to have a really nice time, feel good and be yourself. All of that really shows too. The campaign feels organic, natural and exactly how we wanted that Summer of Soul energy to feel."

She also had some assistance from her youngest Genesis, 8, adding that they had "some fun doing silly things" on set.

Alicia Keys Athleta. Courtesy of Athleta
Courtesy of Athleta

Keys has a bright season ahead of her. In just a few days she will head to Latin America to perform her Alicia + Keys World Tour, a "beautiful celebration" that will bring her fans together through music.

In the midst of her summer concerts, she's also gearing up for something special to honor the 20th anniversary of "I Ain't Got You," which she's "grateful" still touches listeners "in such a powerful way."

Juggling her busy schedule as a performer, businesswoman and mom (Keys also shares son Egypt, 12, with Swizz Beatz) is only made possible when the powerhouse focuses on her core being, and grounds herself with self-care rituals, whether that be meditating or reciting affirmations while doing her skin care.

"There are ways that you can honor the schedule you have and make space for yourself. Carving out that space to make sure you're in touch with you is definitely important. I'm learning that better and better."

Related Articles
Isla Fisher Shoot date: April 18, 2023 Shoot location: Los Angeles, CA
Isla Fisher Reveals Her Go-To School Drop-Off Outfit — and It's So Relatable (Exclusive)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13851216ec) Paulina Porizkova 'Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields' film premiere, New York, USA - 29 Mar 2023
Paulina Porizkova Teases a New Man in Her Life on Instagram: 'Starting Over'
Rosalia rocks fashionable vampire fangs and fit - see the look! https://www.instagram.com/p/CrgtHD-PUG4/?igshid=ZjE2NGZiNDQ%3D
Rosalía Rocks a Glittery Vampire Grill in Spooky New Instagram – See the Daring Look!
Gisele Bündchen Gives $1M to New Children’s Shelter: ‘Building a Solid Community for Children Is So Important’
Gisele Bündchen Gives $1M to Youth Shelter: 'Building a Solid Community for Children Is So Important'
Lizzo Dances in Blue Tie-Dye Bikini in Front of St. Louis Arches Ahead of Concert
Lizzo Brings Her Bikini Game to the Roof in Her Latest High-Energy Dance TikTok
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 21: Guest, Olivia Wilde, Karla Welch, Samira Nasr and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023 at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.)
Celebrity Stylist Karla Welch on Dressing Olivia Wilde in Bold Outfits: 'She Always Looks Bangin'' (Exclusive)
Christie Brinkley Leaves Her Pants at Home for a Serene Walk on the Beach – See Her Fun Instagram!
Christie Brinkley Leaves Her Pants at Home for a Joyful Walk on the Beach — See Her Fun Instagram!
Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Jenner Reveals How to Get Her Exact Lip Look as She Launches New Lipstick Collection (Exclusive)
Melissa McCarthy PEOPLE BEAUTIES
Melissa McCarthy Recalls Sunbathing with Baby Oil on a Car: 'We Weren't Sophisticated' (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CreQeSNOTfS/ Verified SKIMS Swim + @Jessicasimpsonstyle Shoes = Neon Energy 6h
Jessica Simpson Gives 'Neon Energy' in Sexy SKIMS Swim Two-Piece
Honey Boo Boo prom
'Honey Boo Boo' 's Alana Thompson Channels Her Pageant Past with Pink Prom Dress: See the Photos 
CinemaCon 2023 Opening Night - Sony Pictures Entertainment Photocall
Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Versace (Right Off the Runway!) for Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Women’s Health May/June issue, featuring Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow Poses Nude on the Cover of 'Women's Health' to Show the Beauty of Her Vitiligo: 'Inspiration'
simone biles
Simone Biles Proves She's Unbothered About Haters Commenting on Her Wedding-Day Hairstyle: 'IDC'
Molly Sims, YSE Beauty products
Molly Sims Launches Yse Beauty and Gets Candid About Skin Setbacks That Inspired Her Brand (Exclusive)
Swizz Beatz's Son Egypt, 12, Says He's Interested in Basketball and Music in Rare Appearance
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's Son, 12, Says He's Not Interested in Pursuing Music Like His Parents