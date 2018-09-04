Courtesy Alice + Olivia

All aboard!

Alice + Olivia is bringing its latest collection to sea — and you can be a part of the experiential fashion show.

In honor of the brand’s travel-inspired spring 2019 show, Alice + Olivia teamed up with Booking.com to create the ultimate staycation for a few lucky winners.

Courtesy Alice + Olivia

The fashion house is taking over the 74-foot “Calypso” yacht and outfitting it in signature alice + olivia designs to (figuratively) transport passengers to the coasts of the Mediterranean, just one of the many places that inspired the “Passport to Wonderland” theme of the spring 2019 collection.

It may not actually be cruising to Italy, but you can still enter for a chance to stay on board the yacht during NYFW — and snagging a room is actually easier than getting into a Fashion Week show!

Every day at 5:00 pm EST on September 5, 6 and 7, a new night will become available on Booking.com to book a stay on September 11, 12 and 13, respectively. The best part? It costs just $59.

“Travel has always been a big inspiration for me; it is a huge part of my creative process,” Stacey Bendet, CEO and Creative Director of alice + olivia said in a press release. “Through this partnership with Booking.com, I’m excited to merge the world of travel with fashion, to highlight the influence fashion has on travel and vice versa.”

For those who get tickets on the 11th, you’ll also get two tickets to attend the alice + olivia fashion show, and those who book on the 12th or 13th will be treated to a shopping spree at the alice + olivia boutique, along with a personal styling session.

A maximum of 20 guests will be accommodated each day, so set your calendars for 5:00 EST starting Wednesday, September 5 for your chance to be a part of the floating fashion moment.