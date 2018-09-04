Get the Chance to Stay on the Most Stylish Yacht Ever, Thanks to Alice + Olivia

Colleen Kratofil
September 04, 2018 01:04 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Courtesy Alice + Olivia

All aboard!

Alice + Olivia is bringing its latest collection to sea — and you can be a part of the experiential fashion show.

In honor of the brand’s travel-inspired spring 2019 show, Alice + Olivia teamed up with Booking.com to create the ultimate staycation for a few lucky winners.

Courtesy Alice + Olivia

The fashion house is taking over the 74-foot “Calypso” yacht and outfitting it in signature alice + olivia designs to (figuratively) transport passengers to the coasts of the Mediterranean, just one of the many places that inspired the “Passport to Wonderland” theme of the spring 2019 collection. 

It may not actually be cruising to Italy, but you can still enter for a chance to stay on board the yacht during NYFW — and snagging a room is actually easier than getting into a Fashion Week show!

Every day at 5:00 pm EST on September 5, 6 and 7, a new night will become available on Booking.com to book a stay on September 11, 12 and 13, respectively. The best part? It costs just $59.

“Travel has always been a big inspiration for me; it is a huge part of my creative process,” Stacey Bendet, CEO and Creative Director of alice + olivia said in a press release. “Through this partnership with Booking.com, I’m excited to merge the world of travel with fashion, to highlight the influence fashion has on travel and vice versa.”

For those who get tickets on the 11th, you’ll also get two tickets to attend the alice + olivia fashion show, and those who book on the 12th or 13th will be treated to a shopping spree at the alice + olivia boutique, along with a personal styling session.

A maximum of 20 guests will be accommodated each day, so set your calendars for 5:00 EST starting Wednesday, September 5 for your chance to be a part of the floating fashion moment.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now