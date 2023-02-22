Jennifer Coolidge's Stylish Doppelgänger Makes Everyone Do a Double-Take at Milan Fashion Week

Alexis Stone completely transformed into the White Lotus actress

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 22, 2023 05:21 PM
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: Alexis Stone attends the Diesel Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Diesel)
Photo: Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty

The resemblance is uncanny!

British makeup artist, drag queen and self-described transformer Alexis Stone blew everyone's minds with her transformation into The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge in a full Diesel look on Wednesday.

Stone, who is most known for her celebrity transformations, attended Diesel's Milan Fashion Week show on Wednesday and walked the red carpet in scarily accurate Coolidge couture.

The high-fashion transformation saw Stone with Coolidge's signature blonde waves and the actress' facial expressions, thanks to makeup and prosthetics. Stone completely embodied Coolidge while walking the red carpet, delivering the actress' iconic pout and even throwing out a few expressions reminiscent of Coolidge's White Lotus character, Tanya McQuoid.

To attend the show, Stone was also decked out in full Diesel dress. She wore newly debuted metallic cargo jeans, a matching metallic biker jacket, a shimmering blue Diesel logo-embossed top, pointy-toed heels and the brand's viral 1DR bag. The outfit was the true giveaway, though, that this was, in fact, not actually Coolidge, who is known for her feminine, timeless aesthetic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In a video shared to her Instagram, Stone documented her appearance to the tune of the White Lotus theme song combined with McQuoid's now-viral line from the show: "Please, these gays, they're trying to murder me."

What's more, the Coolidge doppelgänger actually sat next to Haley Lu Richardson, who played Portia, Tanya's assistant, in the show. In Stone's Instagram video, Richardson can't stop laughing while taking photos with her co-star look-alike!

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Anna Dello Russo, Haley Lu Richardson, Alexis Stone and Orville Peck are seen at the Diesel Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/24 on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Diesel)
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

The internet praised the artist's transformation on her Instagram video, dropping plenty of compliments. RuPaul's Drag Race alum Kerri Colby commented, "Evvvverything," and fellow RPDR star The Vivienne commented, "This is the best yet! So realistic! X," Todrick Hall also added, "This is insanely accurate 😂 my favorite you've done so far!"

Stone has also transformed into the likes of Dolly Parton, Mrs. Doubtfire and Pete Davidson.

Related Articles
julia fox
Julia Fox Steps Out with Son Valentino, 2, in Matching Denim for Diesel Show at Milan Fashion Week
TikToker Recreates Dojas Inferno
TikToker Recreates Doja Cat's Viral Red Crystal Beauty Look: 'This Looks Painful Because It Is'
Jennifer Love Hewitt Celebrates 44th Birthday with Makeup-Free Post
Jennifer Love Hewitt Says She's 'Sometimes Insecure About Aging' in Makeup-Free Post for 44th Birthday
julia fox
See All the Can't-Miss Moments from London Fashion Week and Beyond
cate blanchett
Cate Blanchett Champions Sustainable Style by Rewearing 2015 Oscars Dress to 2023 BAFTAs
Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Madonna Jokes About 'Swelling from Surgery' Following Criticism of Her Appearance at 2023 Grammys
British actor Ian McKellen attends British fashion label S.S.Daley's Autumn/Winter 2023 collection catwalk show on the third day of the London Fashion Week, in London, on February 19, 2023. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)
Ian McKellen Makes Surprise Runway Appearance for London Fashion Week — See His Look
Ice Spice Ivy Park x Adidas
Ice Spice Stars in Her First Fashion Campaign with Beyoncé's Ivy Park and Adidas: 'I Love a Baddie'
pink
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
76th EE British Academy Film Awards, Arrivals, Royal Festival Hall, London, UK - 19 Feb 2023
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 BAFTA Awards
rihanna; slippers
Rihanna Hung Out Backstage at the Super Bowl in These Now-$12 Fuzzy Pink Slippers
"She Came to Me" Premiere & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival
Anne Hathaway Rocks Sheer Dress and Leather Gloves for Berlin Film Festival Premiere
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix) ; Gigi Hadid attends the The Daily Front Row 8th Annual Fashion Media Awards on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row )
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio No Longer Seeing Each Other: 'It Just Fizzled,' Says Source
jennifer-lopez-coolidge-white-lotus
Jennifer Lopez's Valentine's Day Dress Is the Same One Jennifer Coolidge Wore in 'The White Lotus'
Jennifer Coolidge Rollout
Jennifer Coolidge Hates Matte Makeup: 'I Want to Look Like I Just Walked Up a Flight of Stairs'
Braunwyn Windham-Burke wedding
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Marries Jennifer Spinner in $378 Feathered Mini Dress Covered in Rings