Jennifer Coolidge's Stylish Doppelgänger Makes Everyone Do a Double-Take at Milan Fashion Week

The resemblance is uncanny!

British makeup artist, drag queen and self-described transformer Alexis Stone blew everyone's minds with her transformation into The White Lotus' Jennifer Coolidge in a full Diesel look on Wednesday.

Stone, who is most known for her celebrity transformations, attended Diesel's Milan Fashion Week show on Wednesday and walked the red carpet in scarily accurate Coolidge couture.

The high-fashion transformation saw Stone with Coolidge's signature blonde waves and the actress' facial expressions, thanks to makeup and prosthetics. Stone completely embodied Coolidge while walking the red carpet, delivering the actress' iconic pout and even throwing out a few expressions reminiscent of Coolidge's White Lotus character, Tanya McQuoid.

To attend the show, Stone was also decked out in full Diesel dress. She wore newly debuted metallic cargo jeans, a matching metallic biker jacket, a shimmering blue Diesel logo-embossed top, pointy-toed heels and the brand's viral 1DR bag. The outfit was the true giveaway, though, that this was, in fact, not actually Coolidge, who is known for her feminine, timeless aesthetic.

In a video shared to her Instagram, Stone documented her appearance to the tune of the White Lotus theme song combined with McQuoid's now-viral line from the show: "Please, these gays, they're trying to murder me."

What's more, the Coolidge doppelgänger actually sat next to Haley Lu Richardson, who played Portia, Tanya's assistant, in the show. In Stone's Instagram video, Richardson can't stop laughing while taking photos with her co-star look-alike!

The internet praised the artist's transformation on her Instagram video, dropping plenty of compliments. RuPaul's Drag Race alum Kerri Colby commented, "Evvvverything," and fellow RPDR star The Vivienne commented, "This is the best yet! So realistic! X," Todrick Hall also added, "This is insanely accurate 😂 my favorite you've done so far!"

Stone has also transformed into the likes of Dolly Parton, Mrs. Doubtfire and Pete Davidson.